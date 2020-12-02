Millions of Israelis now have a new holiday destination to visit after normalising relations with the UAE and the opening up of new air routes between the two new allies.

Preparations for the influx of Israeli tourists are already well underway with several hotels adding Kosher food to their menus, and the UAE’s first Kosher restaurant opening up in the country’s tallest building, the Burj Khalifa.

Measures are also expected to be taken to make sure Emiratis are not subject to the gruelling immigration procedures other Arab visitors entering Israeli airports have to endure.

Diplomatically, the two countries see eye-to-eye on a number of issue, including the need to counter Iran, suppress the Muslim Brotherhood, and to ensure no Arab country develops a functioning democracy but the risk of scandal stemming from their new found openness and cultural interaction still weighs heavy.

To avoid embarrassment, the Israeli government is issuing advice for Israelis wishing to travel to the UAE.

The rules include advice not to wear excessively revealing clothing or clothes carrying messages insulting to Islam.

Other warnings include guidance against discussing democracy, Gulf cultural norms, or the Palestinian issue.

Travelers of the same gender traveling together must also book separate beds when checking into a hotel room.

Those visiting are also advised to not drink alcohol on the street and avoid shaking hands with women, if they are men.

The warnings come with some precedent, as Israel is no stranger to high profile scandals involving its citizens abroad; the most prominent being a purported gang rape incident in the island of Cyprus in 2019.

A British woman claims that she was raped by a group of Israelis while on holiday in the resort of Ayia Napa. She later recanted the claims and was convicted of lying but has since repeated the allegations, as she tries to overturn the conviction against her.