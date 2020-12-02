The US envoy, who brokered the ongoing peace talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban, has said that the two sides overcame a three-month impasse and agreed on rules and procedures for the negotiations.

The development is significant as it means the warring sides are getting closer to actually starting to negotiate the issues that could end decades of fighting in Afghanistan and determine the country's post-war future.

But first they must decide on the agenda for the negotiations, which is the next step.

In a series of tweets, US envoy Zalmay Khalilzad said on Wednesday there was a signed document and urged both the Taliban and the government to get down to the business of negotiating a “political roadmap and a ceasefire.”

READ MORE:Peace in Afghanistan is impossible without an inclusive approach

Political roadmap

The three-page document lays out the rules and procedures for the negotiations, which are taking place in Qatar where the Taliban have long maintained a political office.

Afghans “now expect rapid progress on a political roadmap and a ceasefire. We understand their desire and we support them,” Khalilzad tweeted.

A ceasefire, rights of women and minorities, and constitutional amendments are expected to top the agenda.

But the list is likely to be long and contentious, with issues such as safety guarantees for thousands of Taliban fighters who disarm, as well as for disbanding the heavily armed militias loyal to Kabul warlords, many of them allied either with the government or opposition politicians.

READ MORE:Document's wording mars Taliban-Kabul deal in Qatar

Pompeo welcomes progress

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who on Feb. 29 signed a Taliban-US deal that paves the way for withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan, welcomed the agreement.

“As negotiations on a political roadmap and permanent ceasefire begin, we will also work hard with all sides in pursuit of a serious reduction of violence,” he said.