In another sign of Arab leaders abandoning the Palestinian cause and going against international conventions, Bahrain has announced it will treat Israeli products made in the occupied territories like others from elsewhere in the Jewish state.

On a visit to Israel this week, Bahrain’s commerce minister, Zayed R. Alzayani, indicated that Israeli products and services produced in the occupied Palestinian territory of the West Bank might not require special labels to be imported in the Gulf state.

“There are no restrictions or special treatment or special rules. We have started a new chapter with Israel,” he told reporters.

For years, human rights activists have tried to discourage private enterprises from operating and doing business in the occupied Palestinian territories, including east Jerusalem.

Bahrain’s decision comes just days after a similar announcement by the United States, which rolled back a decades-old policy to clearly indicate a product produced or manufactured in the West Bank is marked as such.

Israel occupied Palestinian land in 1967. The United Nations and most of the world sees it as an illegal occupation - Palestinians hope to include the West Bank and East Jerusalem in a future state of their own.

A lot of the effort to dissuade Israeli businesses from working in the occupied Palestinain territories has focused on requiring their products to be labelled as manufactured or produced in the West Bank.

While this hasn’t stopped Israeli companies from exporting to foreign markets, the labels allow customers a choice of passing on a product coming from illegally occupied land.

The European Union still requires that Israeli products made in the West Bank specifically mention where they are coming from.

Last year, the European Court of Justice, EU’s top legal authority, upheld this labelling requirement and asked member states to ensure that retailers are letting customers know about the origin of the products.