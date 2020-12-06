A satellite-controlled machine gun with "artificial intelligence" has been used in last week's assassination of a top nuclear scientist in Iran, the deputy commander of the Revolutionary Guards tells local media.

Mohsen Fakhrizadeh was driving on a highway outside Iran's capital Tehran with a security detail of 11 Guards on November 27, when the machine gun "zoomed in" on his face and fired 13 rounds, said rear-admiral Ali Fadavi.

The machine gun was mounted on a Nissan pickup and "focused only on martyr Fakhrizadeh's face in a way that his wife, despite being only 25 centimetres (10 inches) away, was not shot," Mehr news agency quoted him as saying.

"Controlled online"

It was being "controlled online" via a satellite and used an "advanced camera and artificial intelligence" to make the target, he added.