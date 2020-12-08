Hong Kong police have arrested eight more activists over an anti-government protest in July, the latest move by authorities in a crackdown on opposition forces in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory.

The police on Tuesday did not identify the people, saying only that they were aged between 24 and 64. Local media said former anti-China lawmaker and veteran activist Leung Kwok-hung, known as Long Hair, was among those arrested.

The arrests, which included several former lawmakers, are tied to a July 1 demonstration in which thousands defied a protest ban and rallied on the streets against a national security law imposed on the city by Beijing the day before.

Former anti- Beijing lawmakers Wu Chi-wai and Eddie Chu were arrested at their homes on charges related to organising and participating in the protest, according to Facebook posts on their respective pages.

The move comes a day after eight people aged between 16 and 34 were arrested, including three on suspicion of violating a sweeping national security law, over a brief demonstration at a university campus last month.

July 1 protest

Hong Kong police said in a statement that eight men aged between 24 and 64 had been arrested for inciting, organising and taking part in an unauthorised assembly.

Traditionally, a protest march is held every year on July 1 — the day Hong Kong was handed from British to Chinese control in 1997 — but this year’s protest was banned with authorities citing the health risks from the pandemic.

Hong Kong police fired water cannon and tear gas to disperse protesters on July 1, as thousands demonstrated despite the ban.