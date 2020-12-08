WORLD
2 MIN READ
Iran upholds death sentence for France-based journalist
Iranian dissident and journalist Ruhollah Zam, who has a mass following on social media, was convicted of fomenting violence during anti-government protests in 2017.
Iran upholds death sentence for France-based journalist
In this file photo taken on June 30, 2020, Ruhollah Zam, a former opposition figure who had lived in exile in France speaks during his trial at Iran's Revolutionary Court in Tehran. / AFP
December 8, 2020

Iran's Supreme Court has upheld a death sentence against a high-profile dissident journalist who was captured last year in what Tehran calls an intelligence operation, after years in exile in France.

Ruhollah Zam, whose Amadnews social media feed had more than 1 million followers, was convicted of fomenting violence during anti-government protests in 2017.

"Yes, the Supreme Court ... has upheld the sentence passed by the Revolutionary Court in this case," judiciary spokesperson Gholamhossein Esmaili told a news conference streamed live on a judiciary website.

The son of a pro-reform Shia cleric, Zam fled Iran and was given asylum in France. In October 2019, Iran's Revolutionary Guard said it had "trapped" Zam in a "complex operation using intelligence deception." It did not say where the operation took place.

READ MORE:Iran executes man convicted of spying on Soleimani

Recommended

Iranian officials have accused arch-foe the United States as well as Tehran's regional rival Saudi Arabia and government opponents living in exile of fomenting the unrest, which began in late 2017 as protests about economic hardship and spread nationwide.

Officials said 21 people were killed during the unrest and thousands were arrested. The unrest was among the worst Iran has seen in decades, and was followed by even deadlier protests last year against fuel price rises.

Zam's Amadnews feed was suspended by messaging service Telegram in 2018 for fomenting violence but has reappeared under another name.

READ MORE:Iran: nuclear scientist killed by satellite-controlled AI machine gun

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Dutch court orders Meta to let users opt out of algorithmic timelines
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Indonesia probes radioactive leak tied to scrap metal plant near Jakarta
Building a drone wall: Europe’s air defence strategy for a new era
By Mehmet Emre Kahraman
Two killed, four injured in car, stabbing attack outside synagogue in Manchester: Police
Here's what we know so far about Israeli illegal raids on Global Sumud Flotilla
Police kill two in Morocco as youth-led protests escalate
Ukraine, Russia continue to accuse each other of targeting nuclear power plants
No more signs of life detected in collapsed Indonesian school, 59 still feared buried
EU leaders back drone defence plan to counter Russian tactics amid Ukraine war
Trump administration pressures 9 top universities to sign federal funding deal
Elon Musk halfway to becoming world's first trillionaire: report
Latin Americans flood streets to protest Israel's raid on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
South Korea postpones large-scale military drill due to upcoming APEC summit