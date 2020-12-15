Azerbaijan and Armenia have exchanged prisoners, a move stipulated in the peace deal between the two ex-Soviet nations that ended recent fighting over the formerly Armenian occupied territory of Nagorno-Karabakh.

Azerbaijani authorities said an all-for-all exchange of prisoners and hostages have been agreed with Armenia, and a plane with some of the captives landed in Azerbaijan on Monday afternoon.

The exchange was facilitated by Russian peacekeepers that have been deployed to Nagorno-Karabakh under the peace deal.

Russia's Defence Ministry said on Monday that 12 captives were handed over to Azerbaijan and 44 to Armenia.

It wasn’t immediately clear how many more prisoners the two countries intend to exchange.

Revival separatist war

Nagorno-Karabakh lies within Azerbaijan but has been under the control of ethnic Armenian forces backed by Yerevan since a separatist war there ended in 1994.

Armenia was able to occupy Nagorno-Karabakh and some other territories around it following the war.

Heavy fighting erupted in late September and marked the biggest escalation of a decades-old conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan, killing more than 5,600 people on both sides.

A Russian-brokered peace agreement that took effect November 10 halted the violence and stipulated that Armenia hand over control to Azerbaijan of some areas it holds outside Nagorno-Karabakh’s borders.