WORLD
3 MIN READ
Azerbaijan and Armenia swap prisoners after peace deal
The exchange was facilitated by Russian peacekeepers who have been deployed to Nagorno-Karabakh for five years under the peace deal.
Azerbaijan and Armenia swap prisoners after peace deal
An armoured personnel carrier belonging to Armenian forces is transported for public show during the parade to mark victory in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict in Baku, Azerbaijan on December 10, 2020. / Reuters
December 15, 2020

Azerbaijan and Armenia have exchanged prisoners, a move stipulated in the peace deal between the two ex-Soviet nations that ended recent fighting over the formerly Armenian occupied territory of Nagorno-Karabakh.

Azerbaijani authorities said an all-for-all exchange of prisoners and hostages have been agreed with Armenia, and a plane with some of the captives landed in Azerbaijan on Monday afternoon.

The exchange was facilitated by Russian peacekeepers that have been deployed to Nagorno-Karabakh under the peace deal.

Russia's Defence Ministry said on Monday that 12 captives were handed over to Azerbaijan and 44 to Armenia.

It wasn’t immediately clear how many more prisoners the two countries intend to exchange.

READ MORE: Azerbaijan says Armenia violates Karabakh truce, kills soldiers

Revival separatist war

Nagorno-Karabakh lies within Azerbaijan but has been under the control of ethnic Armenian forces backed by Yerevan since a separatist war there ended in 1994. 

Armenia was able to occupy Nagorno-Karabakh and some other territories around it following the war.

Heavy fighting erupted in late September and marked the biggest escalation of a decades-old conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan, killing more than 5,600 people on both sides.

A Russian-brokered peace agreement that took effect November 10 halted the violence and stipulated that Armenia hand over control to Azerbaijan of some areas it holds outside Nagorno-Karabakh’s borders. 

Recommended

Azerbaijan also retained control over areas of Nagorno-Karabakh it took during the conflict, and both sides agreed to exchange prisoners, hostages and bodies of the victims of the fighting.

Before the recent conflict, about 20 percent of Azerbaijan's territory had been under illegal Armenian occupation for nearly three decades.

READ MORE: Azerbaijan: Nearly 2,800 soldiers killed in Karabakh fighting

Parades and protests

In accordance with the agreement, nearly 2,000 Russian peacekeepers have been deployed to Nagorno-Karabakh under a five-year mandate.

The peace deal was celebrated in Azerbaijan as a major triumph, and last week a massive military parade was held in Baku to mark it. 

In Armenia, the truce sparked outrage and mass protests, with thousands regularly taking to the streets to demand the ouster of the country’s prime minister, Nikol Pashinyan, over his handling of the conflict.

Thousands of people rallied in the Armenian capital, Yerevan, once again on Monday, chanting “Nikol, go away!” and “Armenia without Nikol!”

On Monday, Pashinyan announced three days of mourning to start on Saturday to honour the victims of the fighting.

READ MORE: Turkish, Azerbaijani presidents attend Victory Parade in Baku

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Dutch court orders Meta to let users opt out of algorithmic timelines
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Indonesia probes radioactive leak tied to scrap metal plant near Jakarta
Building a drone wall: Europe’s air defence strategy for a new era
By Mehmet Emre Kahraman
Two killed, four injured in car, stabbing attack outside synagogue in Manchester: Police
Here's what we know so far about Israeli illegal raids on Global Sumud Flotilla
Police kill two in Morocco as youth-led protests escalate
Ukraine, Russia continue to accuse each other of targeting nuclear power plants
No more signs of life detected in collapsed Indonesian school, 59 still feared buried
EU leaders back drone defence plan to counter Russian tactics amid Ukraine war
Trump administration pressures 9 top universities to sign federal funding deal
Elon Musk halfway to becoming world's first trillionaire: report
Latin Americans flood streets to protest Israel's raid on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
South Korea postpones large-scale military drill due to upcoming APEC summit