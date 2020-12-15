The United States has announced sanctions on Turkey’s top defence procurement and military-industrial arm years after the country’s decision to procure the Russian-made S-400 air defence system.

A statement from the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo confirmed that measures were being implemented under section 231 of the Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act, or CAATSA.

What's at stake?

Turkey's decision to pursue the Russian S-400 missile systems has been controversial since it was first announced.

In spite of US appeals for Turkey not to procure the S-400, Turkey argued that the US did not offer an alternative missile defence system.

Meanwhile, NATO allies also raised concerns about data security given that Turkey’s Defence Industries Undersecretariat planned to link the F-35 system to the Turkish Air Force network (HvBS).

This would be necessary to actualise the full potential of the stealth fighter which operates in tandem with information and battlespace awareness networks that guide its cutting-edge software.

Initially, US concerns were that having the S400 linked to HvBS would pose a major operational security risk, possibly allowing data collected by the F-35 to end up being shared with Russia, which could compromise the fighter's operational effectiveness or its stealth signature.

But the Turkish government has rejected such claims, stating that the F-35 and NATO-integrated defence network would run on a separate network from the Russian S-400.

The F-35's makers have previously boasted that its revolutionary technology ensures a radar signature the size of a golf ball, ensuring stealth on critical missions, years ahead of other stealth fighters used worldwide.

Other concerns are that any F-35's operations in Turkey may be detected by its own S-400 radar capability, and that data could be used by Russia to improve detection and targeting of the F-35 stealth fighter.

In a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing, U.S. Army General Curtis Scaparrotti, European Command commander and NATO Supreme Allied Commander Europe, argued against the sale of the F-35 to Turkey if it acquired the S-400. Turkey nonetheless went ahead and inked a deal to acquire the S-400 missile system in September 2017, going on to make an advance payment for its delivery, citing its national security interests and defense requirements.

Patriot failings

Turkey, which has previously attempted to procure the US Patriot missile system to meet its domestic defence needs, was denied multiple times before opting for the S-400. In light of a congressional report underlining weaknesses in US Patriot missile’s effectiveness across decades of its use, the S-400 was found to better meet Turkey’s security concerns.

In spite of its flagship missile platform, the US Army Futures Command announced its intention to procure the Israeli Iron Dome Weapons systems on February 6, 2019, “to fill its short-term need for an interim Indirect Fire Protection Capability (IFPC)." This flies in the face of the fact that the US already has a highly-acclaimed missile defence platform for its forces.

More recently, Saudi Arabia, a dedicated US ally and procurer of the Patriot battery, put them to the test and found them severely wanting with several system failures.

In repeated missile strikes from Houthi rebels using unsophisticated ballistic missiles, the Patriot missile defences failed time and time again, and often spectacularly.

Despite Saudi Arabia claiming success in shooting down Houthi missiles, it nonetheless approached Russia about obtaining the S-400 missile defence platform after repeat failures on the Patriot front.

The S-400 is only as good as its missiles, featuring better performance as newer missile designs replace older variants, effectively increasing its range and accuracy. Currently reaching ranges of up to 400km away, the S-400 can fire multiple interceptors at once, for now. In sharp contrast, the Patriot can only fire one interceptor missile at a time with a range of 96km.

The S-400 also features the 9M96E2 hypersonic missile, bringing Turkey forward decades in defence technology with its acquisition. The missile can fly at Mach 15 or five kilometres per second, hitting targets as low as five metres above ground, while manoeuvring at blistering speeds of 20 Gs. To put that into perspective, elite pilots can handle a maximum of 9 Gs for a few seconds, and even then with the help of special equipment.

Dangerous neighbourhood

Turkey’s security concerns were exacerbated following US withdrawal of the few remaining Patriot missile platforms stationed along the Turkish-Syrian border in 2015, and later from Turkey’s Incirlik air base, leaving gaping holes in Turkey’s missile defence coverage.

For Turkish strategists and policy planners, the need to ensure adequate, effective offensive and defensive missile capabilities is a key priority in light of Turkey's turbulent geopolitical neighbourhood. More critically, the US patriot missile functions primarily as a defensive platform, whereas the S400 system outperforms the Patriot battery both defensively and offensively.