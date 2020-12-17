Life could be difficult or even terrible for you depending on the degree of your opposition to Israel.

But being on the right side of the country can make your life easier than ever as some Arab countries, like Sudan, have recently realised in the wake of normalising its relations with the Jewish state.

Before officially recognising Israel as a state, Sudan was on the famous, or rather infamous, US list of states that supported terrorism or terrorist groups. Khartoum has a history of hosting notable characters like Osama Bin Laden. By normalising relations with Israel, Sudan has instantly steered itself out of the woods, as Washington quickly returned the favour by removing the country from its terror list.

“If you normalise diplomatic ties with Tel Aviv then you are no longer an enemy. Israel opens its arms wide to Arabs, who consider Israel a peaceful state,” says Yousef Alhelou, a Palestinian political analyst, referring to recent normalisation announcements from countries like the UAE, Bahrain, Sudan and Morocco.

“We can see almost every day videos of citizens of some Arab states in the Gulf show themselves in Israel and listen to Israeli songs, exchanging greetings on Twitter, even dancing together and encouraging their fellow citizens to visit Israel,” Alhelou tells TRT World, describing how happy Israel’s new friends are after the normalisation deal.

Interesting fact about Sudan is that the country was not removed from the US list after a difficult revolution, which brought a kind of democratic governance, ousting the old autocratic regime led by Omar Bashir last year.

The signs of democratisation shown by Sudan, however, did not appear to mean much to the US, which champions liberal democracy and has waged wars to impose electoral politics in countries like Iraq and Afghanistan.

Although Khartoum made attempts to de-link its normalisation with Israel from the terror delisting in the US, it reportedly threatened Washington by suggesting that its embrace of Tel Aviv was subservient to its removal from the terrorism list, according to The New York Times.

Clearly, Sudan was not the first example and probably won't be the last either.

Arafat and PLO