A car bomb blast that rocked Afghanistan's capital has killed at least eight people, including women and children.

Tariq Arian, spokesman for the Interior Ministry, said on Sunday that more than 15 others were wounded in the attack including a member of parliament, Khan Mohammad Wardak.

Arian blamed "terrorists" for the attack, and said casualties and wounded included women, children and elders.

He added this was only the initial report of casualties, and that the toll could rise.

The attack happened while the lawmaker's convey was passing through an intersection in Kabul's Khoshal Khan neighborhood.

The blast set afire surrounding civilian vehicles, as well as damaging nearby buildings and shops.

No claim of responsibility

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.