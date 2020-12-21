A recently conducted survey by the French Institute of Public Opinion (IFOP) revealed that 60 percent of French people are dissatisfied with President Emmanuel Macron and Prime Minister Jean Castex.

IFOP said 1,936 people aged above 18 participated in the survey, which suggested the French President's popularity has dropped by 'three percentage points' to 38 percent in December.

On the other hand, 59 percent also said that they were dissatisfied with Prime Minister Castex as well.

As Macron tested positive for the Covid-19 on Thursday after experiencing mild symptoms of the virus, the results of another survey conducted in November came to the fore, showing that 7 out of 10 French people did not trust the Macron administration in combating the pandemic and found the government's measures to contain the virus "inconsistent".

The feeling of failure haunts Macron’s party

In May, reports emerged that French President Emmanuel Macron's Macron’s La République en Marche (On the Move) party has lost its outright majority in parliament after seven MPs defected and formed a new party. The defection is seen as a major blow to the party which had a sweeping victory in the National Assembly in June 2017, just weeks after Macron's whirlwind presidential victory.

With the departure of seven MPs, Macron’s party is left with 288 seats, one short of a majority in the 577-seat lower house.

As the next presidential elections are just 17 months away, the mainstream leftist and rightwing parties have yet to present any viable candidates, leaving Le Pen in line for a 2017 repeat when she made it to the second-round runoff.

Although the French President’s opponent Le Pen lost the elections to Macron with 35 to his 65 percent, there are growing fears within the president’s party that this could change in 2022.

One of the biggest challenges of Macron is expected to be record unemployment in the wake of the pandemic with Macron struggling to shake off his image as an ex-banker elitist out of touch with the everyday struggles of the country’s average and working class people. The pressure demands from the president a difficult balancing act, which means giving in to some rightwing demands, while keeping the left-leaning public on his side.

On the other hand, a bunch of controversial actions including the two forthcoming laws have suspected many about whether the French President is pandering to the far right.

Known as the Global Security Bill, the proposal passed through the lower house of the French parliament. People have been criticising particularly one clause of it which restricts people from filming the police in a way that threatens their physical or mental integrity; violators would risk a 45,000-euro ($53,000) fine and one year in prison.