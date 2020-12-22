WORLD
4 MIN READ
'Dozens of email accounts' hacked at US Treasury
"Treasury still does not know all of the actions taken by hackers, or precisely what information was stolen," US Senator Ron Wyden's office says.
'Dozens of email accounts' hacked at US Treasury
Officials say dozens of email accounts were compromised and that the hackers also penetrated the systems at the Treasury's Departmental Offices division, which is home to its top officials. / Reuters
December 22, 2020

Dozens of email accounts at the US Treasury Department have been comprised by the powerful hackers responsible for a wide-ranging espionage campaign against US government agencies, the office of US Senator Ron Wyden said.

In a written statement on Monday, Wyden's office said that Senate Finance Committee staff were briefed that the hack of the Treasury Department appears to have been a significant one, "the full depth of which isn't known."

Wyden, the most senior Democrat on the committee, said that Microsoft notified the agency that dozens of email accounts had been compromised and that the hackers also penetrated the systems at Treasury's Departmental Offices division, which is home to its top officials.

"Treasury still does not know all of the actions taken by hackers, or precisely what information was stolen," the statement said, although it added that the Internal Revenue Service said there was no evidence the tax agency was compromised or that taxpayer data was affected.

Wyden's statement carried a considerably more pessimistic tone than the one taken by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, who told CNBC earlier in the day that "the good news is there has been no damage, nor have we seen any large amounts of information displaced."

The Treasury declined to add to Mnuchin's comments.

READ MORE: Alarm in US as 'sophisticated' hack targets critical infrastructure

Russia, China accused of breach

Recommended

US government and cybersecurity experts in several countries are still struggling to get their arms around the breach, which began earlier this year when hackers subverted the Texas-based software company SolarWinds and used the company as a springboard to jump deep into government and corporate networks.

Top US officials – including Secretary of State Mike Pompeo – have blamed Russia for the espionage operation, although some officials and experts have told Reuters news agency it is too soon to know for sure who is behind the breach.

The Kremlin has denied any involvement. 

Republican President Donald Trump, who has spent much of his term in office defending Russia from various allegations of hacking and interference, downplayed the breach and raised the possibility that China might be involved.

Attorney General Bill Barr on Monday became the latest Trump loyalist to break with the outgoing president on the issue, telling a news conference that he agreed with Pompeo's assessment: "It certainly appears to be the Russians but I am not going to discuss it beyond that."

READ MORE:Biden campaign firm targeted by suspected Russian state hackers

READ MORE: Germany's Merkel cites 'hard evidence' that Russian hackers targeted her

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Dutch court orders Meta to let users opt out of algorithmic timelines
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Indonesia probes radioactive leak tied to scrap metal plant near Jakarta
Building a drone wall: Europe’s air defence strategy for a new era
By Mehmet Emre Kahraman
Two killed, four injured in car, stabbing attack outside synagogue in Manchester: Police
Here's what we know so far about Israeli illegal raids on Global Sumud Flotilla
Police kill two in Morocco as youth-led protests escalate
Ukraine, Russia continue to accuse each other of targeting nuclear power plants
No more signs of life detected in collapsed Indonesian school, 59 still feared buried
EU leaders back drone defence plan to counter Russian tactics amid Ukraine war
Trump administration pressures 9 top universities to sign federal funding deal
Elon Musk halfway to becoming world's first trillionaire: report
Latin Americans flood streets to protest Israel's raid on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
South Korea postpones large-scale military drill due to upcoming APEC summit