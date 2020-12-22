Coronavirus has cast a pall over Christmas celebrations in Bethlehem, all but shutting down the biblical town revered as Jesus’ birthplace at the height of the normally cheery holiday season.

Missing were the thousands of international pilgrims who normally descend upon the town.

Restaurants, hotels and souvenir shops were all closed.

The renowned Christmas tree lighting service was limited to a small group of authorized people, as well as church services on Christmas Eve.

For a town that relies so heavily on tourism, it was a disaster – but it's far from unique.

The world over, tourism businesses are suffering due to the pandemic.

Tourism industry struggles

Tourists had started to return to Luxor on the banks of the Nile to wonder at the grandeur and beauty of Egypt's ancient tombs.

Following the revolution in 2011, the tourist industry struggled, but slowly visitor numbers began to climb again after direct flights were reinstated and restrictions on travel lifted.

But Covid-19 cast a shadow over that recovery.

Postponing major events

In Japan, border closures meant that once crowded tourists spots were eerily quiet.

The country escaped the worst of the virus in terms of deaths, but its economy certainly felt the impact.

It was due to host the Olympics over the summer, but that has been postponed.

Japan hopes the games will go ahead in 2021, but what form they will take and whether overseas travellers will be allowed to attend remains to be seen.

'Ghost town'

In Israel, two lockdowns over the year took their toll on tourist businesses.

The Red Sea resort city of Eilat was one of the hardest hit.

The southern Israeli city hosted two and a half million tourists in 2019, and before the Covid-19 outbreak hit had an unemployment rate of just three percent.

Some 80 percent of the people living here depend on tourism for their livelihoods.

Before the Covid-19 outbreak hit, Eilat's unemployment rate stood at just three percent.

In October, the mayor reported a massive rise to 75 percent unemployment.

"It's like a ghost town, there's nothing. I can tell you with my own experience that I'm not taking any money at home," said taxi driver Yigal Zohar.

Empty resorts, unopened hotels

Kyrgyzstan's emerging tourism industry was hit hard.

It had 7 million visitors in 2018 and 8.5 million in 2019.

According to the data of the World Travel Tourism Council, in 2019 tourism accounted for 8 percent of total economic activity and 8.5 of total employment.

But the pandemic destroyed hopes for the 2020 season.

Hoteliers offered discounts of up to 50 percent on normal prices, but resorts remained almost empty.

According to tourism officials, 40 percent of hotels in the region did not open.

'Flights to nowhere'

Some companies came up up with innovative alternatives for travel-starved customers.

A Taiwanese airline launched so-called "flights to nowhere."

StarLux's flight JX-8227 took passengers on a sightseeing trip over Taiwan and a Japanese island, before landing at the same airport from where they departed.

And in Singapore, travel fans got a chance to relive the inflight experience, by dining and watching movies on a grounded plane.

The Restaurant A380 @ Changi, from Singapore Airlines, was a sell-out success with people keen to get a pre-Covid flying feel.

"It allows us a chance to engage with our customers at a time where there is very little flying. But we do hope the flying comes back, sooner rather than later," said Lee Lik Hsin, SIA executive vice-president (commercial).

Second wave dashes hopes

Italy was the first country in Europe to be hit by the coronavirus with most of the cases among the elderly.

In Venice, the city's 77th International Film Festival went ahead.

It was a welcome boost for tourism after a desolate summer.

Face masks were required indoors and out. Reservations for all were required in advance, with theatre capacity set at less than half.

The public was barred from the red carpet and paparazzi, who would normally chase after stars in rented boats, were given socially distanced positions on land.

In southern Italy, a village offered visitors free accommodation to get itself known on the tourist trail.

The scheme in San Giovanni in Galdo in the Molise region proved so popular that the home stays were booked up for the entire season.

However, with the second wave of the virus, Italy then introduced more restrictions to try to curb its spread.

Virtual reality tours

In Rwanda, a tech entrepreneur created online virtual reality tours to tempt visitors back to the country.

Patrick Karangwa launched his company, Kigali 360, in 2018.