It should have been one of the most straightforward days of the US presidential transition, with Congress certifying Democrat Joe Biden's victory, a procedure so routine it usually merits little if any news coverage.

Instead, the world watched in shock and horror, with a measure of glee n social media, on Wednesday as a mob of Donald Trump supporters, encouraged by the president, stormed the US Capitol in a bid to thwart lawmakers from their constitutional duty.

The teargas and bullets inside the Capitol, a globally recognised structure that stands at the centre of America’s idea of democracy, are more usually associated with countries where popular uprisings topple a hated dictator.

This time, however, it was an attempt by Americans to stop a peaceful transition of power to President-elect Joe Biden after a democratic election in a country that many around the world have looked at as a model for democratic governance.

Two top aides to first lady Melania Trump resigned on Wednesday in the wake of violence on Capitol Hill, and more top White House officials were considering resigning, including national security adviser Robert O'Brien and his deputy, Matthew Pottinger, sources familiar with the matter said.

Stephanie Grisham resigned as chief of staff to the first lady after supporters of President Donald Trump violently occupied the US Capitol in an effort to block Congress from certifying the presidential election results.

"It has been an honour to serve the country in the White House. I am very proud to have been a part of Mrs. Trump’s mission to help children everywhere, and proud of the many accomplishments of this administration," Grisham said in a statement.

A source familiar with Grisham's decision said the violence was the last straw for her.

The White House social secretary, Rickie Niceta, also resigned, as did a deputy White House press secretary, Sarah Matthews, two sources told Reuters.

Republicans horrified

Republican US Senator Lindsey Graham signalled breaking ranks with Trump.

Speaking on the Senate floor during a joint session of Congress, Graham, one of Trump's hitherto staunchest allies, said he and the president "had a hell of a journey."

"I hate it being this way. Oh my God I hate it," he said in animated remarks after Congress reconvened after being stormed by Trump's supporters. "All I can say is 'count me out. Enough is enough. I've tried to be helpful."

Liz Cheney, a top House Republican and the daughter of Bush's vice president, was much more direct in an interview on Fox News.

“There's no question the president formed the mob. The president incited the mob," Cheney said. “He lit the flame.”

South Carolina Representative Republican Nancy Mace, said Trump’s accomplishments in office “were wiped out today”.

Anthony Scaramucci, a former communications director, often has harsh words for Trump but offered his harshest on Wednesday for Trump's Republican enablers.

“Republican elected officials still supporting Trump need to be tried alongside of him for treason,” he tweeted.

There was also chatter inside the White House that deputy chief of staff Chris Liddell might resign, a source said.

The White House declined to comment.

Twitter and Facebook blocked the accounts of US President Donald Trump.

Twitter on Thursday said the outgoing president's account will be locked for 12 hours and threatened its permanent suspension, as tech giants scrambled to crack down on his baseless claims about the US presidential elections amid riots at the US Capitol.

Facebook blocked Trump's account for 24 hours over policy violations.

READ MORE: Trump vows not to concede as Congress prepares to certify Biden's win

Reaction from Europe

Charles Michel, chairman of EU leaders, on Twitter expressed his shock at the scenes in Washington. "The US Congress is a temple of democracy ... we trust the US to ensure a peaceful transfer of power to @JoeBiden."

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said: "I believe in the strength of US institutions and democracy. Peaceful transition of power is at the core. @JoeBiden won the election. I look forward to working with him as the next President of the USA."

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said she was "furious and saddened" and that the president shared blame for the unrest.

"Doubts about the election outcome were stoked and created the atmosphere that made the events of last night possible," she said, welcoming a statement by President-elect Joe Biden as well as "many reactions from both major parties of the US" which she said reassured her "that this democracy will prove to be much stronger than the attackers and rioters".

"What happened today in Washington DC is not American, definitely," French President Emmanuel Macron said in a video message on Twitter.

"We believe in the strength of our democracies. We believe in the strength of American democracy," he said, speaking in English.

“We must call this out for what it is: a deliberate assault on Democracy by a sitting President and his supporters, attempting to overturn a free and fair election! The world is watching! ” Irish Foreign and Defense Minister Simon Coveney said on Twitter, representing a tone of outrage that many world leaders took.