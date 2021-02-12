While women are specially protected under a number of international and local laws this does not seem to have much affect on the crimes committed against women, specifically, rape.

While rape cases can be found in every single country in the world, the use of rape as a weapon has been increasing in recent years. Rape in war and conflict is not a new notion, however, to see it so blatantly used in 2021, without reprimand from the international community in any significant capacity is, and should be, a chilling fact to both women and men alike.

A recent report issued by the BBC highlights testimonies from rape survivors from China’s Uyghur ‘re-education’ camps in Xinjiang. The number of reported victims is alarming, in addition to women being subject to rape multiple times by different men. These so-called camps were allegedly set-up to curb religious, specifically, Islamic extremism and de-radicalise the Uyghur minority.

Reports have been consistently leaking out to indicate that the methods used in these camps are both extreme and violent and do not target suspects, rather anyone from a particular religion. Most recently, allegations of systematic rape have been brought forth by many who escaped Xinjiang after their release from these ‘re-education’ facilities.

Tursunay Ziawudun has provided testimony where she alleges rape, as well as gang rape, sometimes by up to 20 men/officers assaulting a woman, in additional to sexual torture was commonplace. Ziawudun also tells a disturbing tale that has been echoed by other women who have left, escaped, or released, regarding the use of electrical shock probes on women. She recounts hearing screams of anguish on a regular basis, as well as saying that the officers at the camp did the same to her, inserting the electrocution probe into her body and repeatedly shocking her despite suffering internal bleeding due to a prior beating from the officers.

Women and former female guards also testify to forced sterilization, which has previously been reported by Reuters, but the Chinese government denies all accusations.

More worrying is that this is not the only place in the world that women are being used so viciously as political tools. In Ethiopia’s Tigray region, an on-ongoing humanitarian crisis involves civilian casualties, displaced individuals, and continuous discrimination against Tigrayan people on a state level. Several international bodies are calling to enter to provide relief due to the restrictions from the federal government despite a large part of the military engagement having been settled.