France's Minister of Higher Education, Frederique Vidal, has announced that the state will investigate how far "Islamo-leftism" (or l'islamo-gauchisme in French) has penetrated French universities.

In the French parliament, Vidal went on to say it will conduct "an assessment of all the research" which takes place in universities in case they veered into so-called Islamo-leftism.

However, critics have decried the move by the government as a witch hunt to stifle academic freedom as Macron's party increasingly aims to clamp down on research that seeks to reevaluate French colonial history critically.

France's prestigious Scientific Research National Center (CNRS) has condemned the government's attempt to investigate academics and their research.

In a blistering statement following Vidal's announcement, CNRS called Islamo-leftism a "political slogan" that has no scientific basis.

It went on to call the term "ill-defined" and, in remarks aimed at the country's political establishment, called those attempting to investigate universities under the guise of Islamo-leftism of stifling "academic freedom" in a bid to "stigmatise certain scientific communities."

So what is Islamo-Leftism?

The activist-academic Pierre‐Andre Taguieff first used the term in 2002, where he describes a conspiratorial alliance between the left and conservative Muslims to ‘bring down’ France.

Others like the French activist and public intellectual Bernard-Henri Levy have described Islamo-leftism as a "grand new alliance between the reds and the new browns" and broadened it out as an attempt to ‘bring down’ western civilisation.

Taguieff has long believed in France's civilising mission around the world. On the left this has been viewed as a form of imperialism and for Muslims a form of colonisation and foreign intervention.

Taguieff’s political worldview can be described as Gaullist in nature, an ideology named after the country's post-World War II leader, Charles de Gaulle, which prizes French exceptionalism.

The left's insistence on being anti-fascist, anti-racist, and anti-imperialist, Taguieff, believed they were attempting to hold France back and make it doubt its historical mission.

Similarly, Levy, a firm believer in French power and a dominant driving force in persuading France to bomb Libya to overthrow Muammar Gaddafi, found that the left's anti-war rhetoric combined with the country's sizeable Muslim population — whose general attitude is against French wars in Muslim countries — are inherently problematic.

While the term has been around for a while, it has become an invective employed by official government ministers to go after critics over the last year.

Who's using the term now?

The term has long been used as a pejorative term by the far right to attack the left. The far-right leader Marine Le Pen has used it as a political weapon against opponents accusing the left of weakening the French state by allying with Muslims and criticising France.