A Boeing 777 airliner has made an emergency landing in Moscow with engine problems, days after another model rained down engine debris over the United States.

State-owned Rossiya Airlines on Friday said the crew had registered the "incorrect operation of the engine control sensor" on a cargo flight from Hong Kong to Madrid and that they "decided to make an emergency landing in Moscow."

Online flight trackers confirmed the flight was carried out with a Boeing 777.

The airline said the unscheduled landing went ahead without incident and that no one was injured.

The aircraft will continue its onward journey to Madrid after a delay of several hours, it added.

Boeing 777 aircrafts grounded

The incident came just days after Boeing confirmed that dozens of its 777 aircraft were grounded globally after the engine of a United Airlines plane caught fire and scattered debris over a suburb of Denver, Colorado.

It was not immediately clear whether the Boeing 777 that made the emergency landing in Moscow on Friday was equipped with the same engine that shed parts over Colorado last week.

The United Flight engine failure was a fresh blow for the beleaguered US aviation giant that was forced to ground another fleet of planes after a series of deadly crashes.

READ MORE:Boeing calls for grounding of some 777s after United engine failure

Boeing fined

Earlier on Thursday, the US aviation oversight agency announced it had fined Boeing a total of $6.6 million, for a series of lapses in the manufacturer's regulatory and safety obligations.

Most of the penalties were imposed for failing to live up to a 2015 deal to "improve and prioritise regulatory compliance."