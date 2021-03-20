El Salvador's populist President Nayib Bukele will have control of Congress as of May, official results showed, after his allies won 61 of 84 seats in legislative elections and dealt a severe setback to the country's traditional parties.

The New Ideas party, founded by Bukele and running for election for the first time, won 56 seats, while the Grand Alliance for National Unity (GANA), through which he came to power, obtained five seats in the February 28 election, according to the final results released by the Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE).

Bukele, 39, is a harsh critic of El Salvador's traditional parties, who he accuses of abandoning the victims of the country's 1980-92 civil war.

His detractors accuse him of authoritarianism.

READ MORE: Nayib Bukele sworn in as president of El Salvador

Absolute majority