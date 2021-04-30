Netflix’s newest Turkish drama, Fatma, is topping the charts in Turkey, where it was released on April 27, 2021, along with the rest of the world. The six-part miniseries focuses on Fatma, a housewife abandoned by her husband, and charts her transformation from victim to empowered woman.

The gripping drama, written by Ozgur Onurme and directed by Ozer Feyzioglu and Ozgur Onurme, marks a star turn for actor Burcu Biricik, who shines in her role as Fatma. Displaying at equal turns a facade of panic, stoicism, and regret, she makes the series compelling as the central character.

[SPOILERS AHEAD]

The series starts with an interrogation scene, where police demand to know who killed two men as Fatma sits blankly. It’s not much of a giveaway to say that Fatma has already been arrested for some murders, as the scene flashes back to her as a cleaner looking for her husband who has been released from prison.

But what drives Fatma? As the six-episode series progresses, viewers learn more about her with each interaction she has with the mean men that surround her. Mean, with the exception of three: the author, the young attorney Sidar at the Argah Law Firm who tries to help her, and the truck driver who drops her off on the way to her village.

Fatma works as a cleaning lady for the author, played by famed Turkish actor Ugur Yucel, who is kind to her despite showing a grumpy facade to others. He notices her being out of sorts, sits her down to ask her how she is, and is willing to entertain her autistic son that she brings with her to work.

The rest of the men in the series do not fare so well. There is Bayram (Mehmet Yilmaz Ak), her husband Zafer’s one time employer, allegedly an auto dealer, who is more mafia than not. And Yusuf, his henchman, who is supposed to kill her once she tells him where Bayram’s gun is.

There is Ismail, her landlord and neighbour, who breaks her glass door down in a drunken haze seeking sexual favours from her, now that she is seen as a single woman with no husband to protect her.

There is Ekber, played by celebrated percussionist and actor Burhan Ocal, who is the head of a mafia organisation, and likes to torture women as he snorts cocaine.