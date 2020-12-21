Where did it come from? How did it spread? Can it be linked to the consumption of bushmeat? When exactly did the contagious virus jump onto humans? Is there a possibility that someone made it in a lab from where it escaped?

The Covid-19 or SARS-CoV-2 has killed more than 1.6 million people, left millions more jobless and confined families to their homes. Yet, the world is unsure about the origins of the pathogen.

Researchers agree the virus is zoonotic, which means humans contracted it from an animal.

A team of World Health Organisation (WHO) experts is traveling to China next month. Its field investigation covers Wuhan, the city where the first cases of a pneumonia-like illness were first reported a year back.

Linking together the chain of events that brought the virus from the animal kingdom to cities is crucial to avoid future outbreaks. But the process is not easy especially if it involves wild animals.

“Tracking a disease in the wild can be challenging. An animal carcass needs to be fresh enough to isolate the pathogen,” says Dr. Prayag H S, a veterinarian from the Indian state of Karnataka, who researches big cats in their natural habitat.

“In most cases what happens is that when we go to the spot, the animal is almost in a decomposing state. The terrain and the fact that at times large areas have to be covered, retrieving the body is difficult.”

Not enough hints

A coronavirus, which matches a 96.2 percent sequence homology with SARS-CoV-2, has been identified in bats in Yunnan province of China.

The way a zoonotic disease normally transmits is that it jumps from a reservoir animal to an intermediary species, which then spreads it to humans. Bats are known to be reservoirs of different viruses including the Hendra virus that killed horses and people in Australia in 1994.

But a specific reservoir of SARS-CoV-2 is yet to be identified and the route of transmission remains a mystery even though scientists have found traces of the new coronavirus in cats, ferrets, hamsters, minks and other animal species.

A live virus, and not just antibodies, needs to be extracted from a bat to prove that indeed it is the reservoir.

Two-thirds of all infectious diseases in humans come from animals and three-quarters of all those are from the wildlife. The source of some of the most lethal zoonotic diseases continue to elude researchers.

Epidemiologists spent four decades collecting and testing samples from mammals, birds and reptiles, yet they have been unable to find the source of the deadly Ebola virus.