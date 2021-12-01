Turkey’s energy sector hit an important milestone this week after wind power emerged as the single largest contributor to the overall electricity mix, leaping ahead of fossil fuels - even if it was just for a day.

On November 28, the share of wind power in the electricity output was recorded at 22.6 percent, more than what the gas-fired power plants produced, according to the Turkish Electricity Transmission Corporation (TETC).

Wind turbines spanned across the Aegean region generated 178,964 megawatt-hours (MWh) of power out of the total 791,794 MWh.

This was the second time within a month that wind power’s share in total output surged. On November 10, wind turbines generated 20 percent of overall electricity.

The rise in wind power output comes at a time when intense winds have swept across parts of the country.

By Wednesday (December 1), wind power’s share had receded to the usual range of 8 percent.

Put together, gas and coal continue to be the primary fuel sources to generate electricity but a gradual shift towards renewables, which includes hydropower, marks Ankara’s seriousness to meet the goal of curbing the use of fossil fuels.

Turkey has ramped up installed capacity of renewable sources of power in recent years as it endeavours to cut reliance on import petroleum products.

Gas imports, much of which is used to generate electricity, have been a strain on foreign exchange reserves.

Wind power like other renewable sources such as hydro and solar depend on the whims of nature and cannot be relied upon for uninterrupted power supply.

But concerns over greenhouse gas emissions have intensified the need to promote clean sources of energy in both the developed and developing economies.

Turkey’s parliament ratified the Paris Agreement in October, officially joining a growing global community that wants to limit CO2 emissions in the foreseeable future.

Over the years, Ankara has introduced financial incentives in the shape of better tariffs to promote wind power, which now has an installed capacity of over 10,000 MW, increasing tenfold within a decade.