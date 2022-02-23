TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Military conflict will not benefit anyone, Erdogan tells Putin
Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said his country does not recognise the steps against Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and that this is Ankara's principled stance.
Military conflict will not benefit anyone, Erdogan tells Putin
President Erdogan stated that he expects Russian President Putin to visit Türkiye as soon as possible for a High Level Cooperation Council Meeting. / AA
February 23, 2022

Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has discussed the issue of Russia-Ukraine tensions in a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

According to a statement issued by the Presidency’s Directorate of Communications on Wednesday, Erdogan emphasised that the problem was becoming more complex with time and that a military conflict would not benefit anyone.

He said Türkiye attaches importance to the continuation of diplomatic contacts and talks.

Ankara is ready to do its part to reduce tensions and preserve peace, Erdgoan said.

Stating that Türkiye does not recognise the steps against Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and that this is a principled stance, Erdogan said it is important to reach a conclusion on the basis of the Minsk Agreements.

Reiterating his call for this issue to be resolved through dialogue, President Erdogan noted that it is beneficial to highlight diplomacy and that they maintain a constructive stance within NATO as well.

READ MORE:Erdogan: Türkiye against moves targeting Ukraine's territorial integrity

Reaching solution through dialogue

Earlier on Wednesday, Erdogan has said Türkiye hoped that its Black Sea neighbours Russia and Ukraine return to the negotiating table as soon as possible to seek a solution.

Recommended

He said Ankara would not turn its back on either Kiev or Moscow. 

Putin on Monday announced that Moscow was recognising two eastern Ukrainian breakaway regions as “independent” states, followed quickly by an order sending Russian forces there to “maintain peace”.

The announcements drew widespread global condemnation, with Western countries announcing new sanctions on Russia.

Erdogan called the recognition unacceptable, stressing Türkiye's efforts to help reach a resolution.

In 2014, after invading Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula, Moscow began to support separatist forces in eastern Ukraine against the central government, a policy that it has maintained for the past seven years. The conflict has taken more than 13,000 lives, according to the UN. 

Putin's latest moves follow Russia amassing some 100,000 troops and heavy equipment in and around its neighbour, with the US and Western countries accusing it of setting the stage for an invasion.

Russia has denied it is preparing an invasion and instead claims Western countries undermined its security through NATO’s expansion towards its borders.

READ MORE:Turkiye ready to ease tensions between Russia and Ukraine

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Turkish high school students make history at CERN with award-winning physics project
By Yusuf Kamadan
Global forensic experts convene in Türkiye, spotlight human rights, innovation
Türkiye joins NATO Tiger Meet 2025 with F-16s and air force personnel
TRNC President Tatar warns of rising tensions over Greek Cyprus armament
Fidan says meeting between Erdogan, Trump was positive and constructive
Türkiye backs TRNC protest over Greek Cypriot-authorised vessel in disputed waters
Türkiye’s Erdogan, Spain’s Sanchez discuss Gaza crisis, bilateral ties in phone Call
4,500-year-old golden brooch and rare jade discovered in Türkiye’s ancient city of Troy
Erdogan: Recognition of Palestine ‘belated but crucial,’ demands action against Israel
Türkiye's Zero Waste Movement marks 8th year of economic, environmental, and global impact
Why Erdogan’s White House meeting with Trump could be a game-changer in Türkiye-US relationship
By Kazim Alam
It is time for new approach to resolve Cyprus issue: TRNC president
Turkish FM Fidan warns of Israel's 'calculated expansionism' at OIC meeting
Turkish President Erdogan hails UK's recognition of Palestine in call with UK Premier Keir Starmer
Türkiye determines its cooperation with Russia as a sovereign nation: Kremlin
Why the revival of the Ottoman-era Hejaz Railway matters for Türkiye, Syria and Jordan
By Esra Karataş Alpay