It is said that there is no animal more dangerous than one which has been forced into a corner. In the Middle East, in particular, no one exemplifies this reality better than Iran, which launched a salvo of ballistic missiles against the northern Iraqi city of Erbil early in the morning on March 13, striking near the US consulate and allegedly targeting Israeli assets.

But why would Tehran, seemingly on the cusp of securing a revival of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA)—better known simply as the Iran nuclear deal—potentially torpedo their own chances at victory?

The answer is desperation.

The Russian rug pull

While Iranian attacks in Iraq are not unusual, they normally occur through Tehran’s Shia militant proxies. What is unusual is that the Islamic Republic claimed direct responsibility for these attacks, putting itself on a direct collision course with the United States.

According to Iranian messaging and state media, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), which has been blacklisted as a terrorist organisation by Washington, was responsible for targeting both US and Israeli “Zionists’ strategic centre of plots and evil acts.”

The Iranian missile barrage was in response to an Israeli attack last Monday on Damascus that killed two IRGC colonels, triggering a vow of vengeance from Tehran that now appears to have been fulfilled.

The last time Iran did this was in retaliation to then-US President Donald Trump’s decision to take out Qasem Soleimani in January 2020, arguably Iran’s most powerful man after Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei himself. That attack, like this one, caused no fatalities.

But this goes deeper than merely being a continuation of Tehran and Tel Aviv’s tit-for-tat exchanges. After all, Israel has assassinated Iran’s top nuclear scientist, repeatedly hacked its facilities, and reportedly infiltrated the Islamic Republic’s propaganda outlets, drawing very little retaliation from Iran.

Rather, these events are more closely linked to the nuclear talks in Vienna. Iran have several times been reported as being “close” with the US, even being provided with sanctions relief to sweeten the deal. What nobody in the nuclear talks suspected, aside from the Kremlin, was just how rapidly Russian President Vladimir Putin would pull the rug out from both Iran’s and the US’ feet.