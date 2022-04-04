Jakarta is sinking. And the Indonesian government is racing against time to build a brand new capital city—a $32-billion project that will potentially see the relocation of millions of people to another island.

But locals are unfazed.

“I don’t see much of it,” says Jakarta resident M. Larsati, referring to the rising sea levels that experts say could submerge large swathes of the Indonesian capital by 2050.

“It (sea levels rising) is happening in the northern part of Jakarta and I live in the southern part, so we don't see much of the effects yet,” the 31-year-old Larsati tells TRT World.

And even that rise, Larsati says, is “insignificant”.

Like her, Amanda Siddharta, 33, another Jakarta resident and a research scholar, is unimpressed by any reference to the city sinking. “I find it touching on the lines of sensationalism,” she says dismissively.

“Jakarta is not going to be Atlantis.”

Experts warning

But experts are not so sure that Jakarta won’t go the way of the mythical Greek city said to have been swallowed by the sea following an earthquake.

However, in the case of Jakarta, it will be climate change and reckless use of groundwater that is leading to land subsidence.

Heri Andreas, who teaches geodesy at the Bandung Institute of Technology, says about 95 percent of North Jakarta could get submerged by 2050 as sea levels rise.

NASA, too, talks of the challenges confronting the Jakarta metropolitan area, “a conglomeration” of 32 million people on the Indonesian island of Java, saying 40 percent of the city is estimated to have already sunk below sea levels.

The threat to Jakarta is so great that even US President Joe Biden has taken note of it. At a talk on climate change at the US National Counter-Terrorism Center last year, he said it is feared Jakarta would likely sink in the next 10 years.

“What happens in Indonesia if the estimate is correct, that in ten years, they may have to move the capital because it sinks?” Biden said in his speech, posted on the official White House website.

So grave is the perceived threat level that risk intelligence company Verisk Maplecroft, which provides data and insights into sustainability, resilience and ESG (Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance) issues of projects and companies, has ranked Jakarta as the “riskiest city” globally in terms of environmental challenges for investors.

Notes its Environmental Risk Outlook 2021 report: “The worst-performing city in the (global) ranking, Jakarta, is also plagued with dire air pollution, but compounding this are perennial threats from seismic activity and flooding. It is also subsiding at such a rate that Indonesia’s president, Joko Widodo, is seeking to relocate the capital.”