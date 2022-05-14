As Lebanon goes to polls on Sunday, all eyes are on a host of young candidates and new political groups, which have emerged in recent years to challenge the country's established political elite.

The small Mediterranean country is facing one of the world’s worst economic crises, which has pushed more than two-thirds of its seven million population below the poverty line.

In October 2019, hundreds of thousands of Lebanese took to the streets in unprecedented protests calling for change and for an end to corruption. Those demonstrations attracted people from all walks of life and sectarian divide.

The explosion at the Beirut port in 2020 in which more than 200 people were killed was a defining moment for an already frustrated civil society. The blast was the result of a huge quantity of ammonium nitrate which was stored there and to many people the incident represented everything that had gone wrong in the country since the end of its 15-year civil war in 1990.

While these events have contributed to drastic changes in Lebanon’s political landscape, experts say Sunday’s poll is unlikely to bring significant change to the country. But emerging and independent candidates could start to chip away the establishment's power.

A constellation of emerging and independent lists

This year, an unprecedented number of independent and young emerging candidates are vying for the 128 seats in Lebanon’s parliament from across the country, and many of them are linked to the 2019 uprising.

The interior ministry has registered 103 lists including 718 candidates - 20 percent more than in the last election in 2018. Most districts saw the registration of an additional one to three electoral lists compared with the last election.

“The landscape of opposition groups has grown a lot since the uprising,” Nadim El Kak of the Beirut-based think tank The Policy Initiative (TPI) told TRT World. But critics say the opposition has failed to capitalise on popular discontent and has been unable to form a united front.

“Some groups consider traditional opposition parties as their allies, other groups consider them part of the regime,” El Kak explains. “In some districts there have been alliances between those different groups, but in other districts these groups have been running against one another.”

In addition, some opposition candidates have accused supporters of traditional parties of harassment and attacks on their election campaigns.

According to Ibrahim Jouhari, a political analyst at the American University of Beirut’s Issam Fares Institute, independent and emerging candidates are projected to get between seven and twenty seats in Lebanon’s next Parliament. But projections, he says, are hard to make after former Prime Minister Saad Hariri’s retirement from politics left voters loyal to his Future Movement – the country’s largest Sunni bloc in parliament – stranded.

While some former Future Movement candidates are running as independents, there are concerns that many Sunnis won’t cast their votes.

Lebanon’s electoral system works on a confessional basis, which means main religious communities have proportional representation in the parliament.