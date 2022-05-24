William Shakespeare (1564-1616), England’s most famous playwright and symbol of Britishness, was closely connected to the Islamic world through his extensive body of beloved work.

“Without Islam, there would be no Shakespeare,” Mathew Dimmock, Professor of Early Modern Studies (English) at the University of Sussex, matter-of-factly states.

“Without Tudor and Jacobean England’s rich and complex engagement with Islamic cultures, the plays written by William Shakespeare would be very different, if they existed at all,” Dimmock told TRT World.

Due to Queen Elizabeth I’s political and trade alliances with the Muslim world, in particular the Ottoman Empire and the Moroccan Kingdom, the influence of Muslim culture on England was immense and this penetrated into literature and theatre.

The first commercial playhouse in London opened in 1576. By the time Shakespeare arrived on the scene, there were already plays that used the Islamic world as a backdrop, and the stories of Muslim empires and people were massively popular. There were in fact, more than 60 plays between 1576-1603 that featured Turks, Moors and Persians.

Shakespeare’s most famous depiction of a main character with Muslim heritage was ‘Othello’ who is described as a ‘Moor’ from Venice. In the play, it is implied that he had converted to Christianity. However, there have been some plausible theories that Othello never actually changed his faith.

A 2018 interpretation of Othello by the English Touring Theatre and directed by Richard Twyman presents this alternative view of Othello as a practising Muslim.

In an interview with Al Jazeera, Richard Twyman stated that historian Jerry Brotton’s research on this subject had opened his eyes.

“We knew historically about the Moorish kingdom of Spain (where Spanish Muslims or Moriscos were forcibly converted to Christianity in 1492.) But I never put it together that Moor might also be referring to Othello’s spiritual and cultural identity,” Twyman said.

Yet, Shakespeare’s connection to the Muslim world has been minimised in the past few centuries. “Modern times have made Othello a tragedy of racial conflict. Post-twentieth century portrayals have downplayed the Muslim context which shuts off the complexity of its meaning, and a key component to understanding the play,” argues Dimmock.