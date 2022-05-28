WORLD
2 MIN READ
Russia expects over $14B additional energy revenue for 2022 — minister
Russian finance minister noted that government plans to spend the revenue on domestic needs this year.
Russia expects over $14B additional energy revenue for 2022 — minister
West has introduced a barrage of unprecedented sanctions against Moscow to punish the Kremlin for sending troops into Ukraine on February 24 but has not touched Russian oil and gas supplies. / AP
May 28, 2022

Russia expects to receive one trillion rubles in additional oil and gas revenues this year, the finance minister has said, adding that part of the windfall will be spent on Moscow's offensive in Ukraine.

"We expect to receive up to a trillion rubles ($14.4 billion) in additional oil and gas revenues, according to the forecast that we have developed with the ministry of economic development," Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Friday in remarks broadcast on state television.

Siluanov said the government planned to spend the additional revenue this year rather than put it aside.

He said the money will be spent on "additional payments" to pensioners and families with children and conducting a "special operation" in Ukraine, referring to Moscow's offensive in the pro-Western country.

"There are resources for this," Siluanov added.

READ MORE: EU's measures against Russian oil, gas will take 'months'

Recommended

Sanctions

The West has introduced a barrage of unprecedented sanctions against Moscow to punish the Kremlin for sending troops into Ukraine on February 24 but has not touched Russian oil and gas supplies.

President Vladimir Putin has recently derided the sanctions, saying Europe's "chaotic actions" have led to an increase in oil and gas revenues for Russia.

READ MORE: US oil, gas firms use Ukraine conflict to resist climate efforts: report

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
US-Canada 'working closely' on 'Golden Dome' missile system: Trump
Azerbaijan takes Turkic bloc chair, proposes joint drills, energy corridor
Turkish, Russian leaders discuss bilateral ties, regional, global issues
Charlie Kirk faced pressure from Jewish donors before his death, US commentator claims
Kremlin: US deliveries of Tomahawk missiles to Kiev could lead to 'serious escalation'
Israeli blockade forces Gaza babies to share oxygen masks: UNICEF
Moscow rules out troop deployment to Kabul; Taliban averse to any foreign military bases
Syria, SDF reach 'immediate, comprehensive' ceasefire
After two years of Gaza genocide, experts urge Israel’s removal from the UN
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Quantum leaps: Trio win Nobel Physics Prize for breakthroughs that made quantum theory tangible
Decoding the mystery of drones over Europe: False flag ops or Russian hybrid tactics?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Egypt reports 'significant progress' in Gaza ceasefire negotiations
China, India drive historic milestone as renewables generate more power than coal for first time
The woman in this photo from Gaza’s morgue is still alive — but almost everyone she loved is gone
Ex-PM and Macron ally calls for early election to avoid 'collapse' of France