Washington DC: US sees no signals the military conflict between Russia and Ukraine can be resolved diplomatically in the near term, a top US diplomat for Europe at the State Department has said.

"I think that negotiating table, unfortunately, is not around the corner. I say that because there is no evidence that Russia today wants to engage in good-faith negotiations at that table," Karen Donfried, assistant secretary for European and Eurasian Affairs, told media on Wednesday.

"So, unfortunately, I think it is still some time away."

Donfried repeated the US position on the conflict, saying Washington supports Ukraine's right to defend itself and that "Ukraine has shown it is a formidable force… Ukrainians are inspiring the entire world at this moment."

Her remarks came after Ukrainian forces withdrew to the outskirts of the eastern Sievierodonetsk city on Wednesday in the face of a fierce Russian push – another major development in one of the bloodiest battles of the military offensive.

NATO enlargement

Calling Russia's military offensive in Ukraine – now in its 105th day – "unjustified" and "brutal", Donfried said it has galvanised the US-Europe alliance and NATO military bloc, leading to "remarkable unity" among the allies.

"It's interesting; a colleague of mine at the European Union said to several of us this was Europe's 9/11," she said, adding the conflict has led "to remarkable unity both in terms of how can NATO strengthen its own defences, but also in terms of cooperation with the EU, making sure that we together are putting costs on Russia to make clear how wrong this action is."

"If we want one example of a strategic miscalculation Putin [Russian President] made the fact that Finland and Sweden are applying for NATO membership is a striking one," she said.

The Nordic countries always felt it was not in their strategic interest to join the military alliance, she said, but Russia miscalculated.

"Putin in the run-up to his war against Ukraine said he was concerned about too much NATO along Russia’s borders. Well, if that was a concern he had and something he was seeking to prevent, he has brought about exactly the opposite with Finland applying for NATO membership," Donfried said.