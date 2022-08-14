WORLD
2 MIN READ
Somali military captures Al Shabab stronghold
Teedaan village in Somalia's central Hiran region was reportedly liberated in ongoing operations.
Somali military captures Al Shabab stronghold
Al Shabab has led an insurrection against Somalia's federal government for 15 years. / AP Archive
August 14, 2022

Several Al Shabab terrorists were killed after the Somali army conducted a military operation against the Al Qaeda-linked group in the central region of Hiran, liberating the group's stronghold.

A military official in the region reported on Sunday that during the operation the army liberated Teedaan village near the town of Mahas.

The grounds of the operation is located in Somalia's Hiran region, which has been the terrorists’ biggest base.

The official added the army's counterterrorism operations to hunt down the terrorists continue in the region.

Since the beginning of this month, the region of Hiran has seen a spike in military activities against Al Shabab terrorists who last month reportedly crossed the region's border with Ethiopia's Somali region.

READ MORE: Al Shabab attacks military base on Somalia-Ethiopia border

Intensified attacks

Recommended

Al Shabab has led an insurrection against Somalia's federal government for 15 years.

The group's fighters were driven out of Mogadishu in 2011 by an African Union force.

However, the group still controls swathes of the countryside and frequently strikes civilian and military targets. Its attacks have intensified in recent months.

In May, US President Joe Biden ordered the re-establishment of a US troop presence in Somalia to help local authorities combat Al Shabab, reversing a decision by his predecessor Donald Trump to withdraw most US forces.

Last week, a US air strike in the region killed at least four Al Shabab terrorists, US African Command (AFRICOM) said in a statement after the strike.

READ MORE:Deadly suicide bomb strikes busy restaurant in central Somalia

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Saudi-led consortium to buy FIFA-famous video game giant for whopping $55B
Spy plot suspected as Serbia arrests 11 over pig heads at mosques in France
'Only China can halt Ukraine war': Poland
Hungary blocks Ukrainian news sites after Kiev's similar move
'Ukraine must join EU, and it will': Zelenskyy
Only thing between Gaza and aid flotilla is the sea, unless Israel has other plans
War with Russia could escalate to nuclear conflict, Medvedev warns Europe
EU confirms reimposition of Iran sanctions after UN move over nuclear programme
Sweden deploys anti-drone systems to Denmark amid rising drone threats ahead of EU summits
Nepal imposes travel ban on ousted PM Oli over protest violence
By Elif Eren
Pro-EU ruling party wins key Moldova polls with over 50 percent vote
China rolls out K-visa targeting global talents as Trump tightens H‑1B access
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Trump advances Gaza peace plan as Netanyahu visits White House
Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel as Tehran continues wave of executions
Typhoon Bualoi batters central Vietnam, leaving at least nine dead and 17 missing
South Korea welcomes first batch of Chinese tourists arriving by cruise under visa-free scheme