Several Al Shabab terrorists were killed after the Somali army conducted a military operation against the Al Qaeda-linked group in the central region of Hiran, liberating the group's stronghold.

A military official in the region reported on Sunday that during the operation the army liberated Teedaan village near the town of Mahas.

The grounds of the operation is located in Somalia's Hiran region, which has been the terrorists’ biggest base.

The official added the army's counterterrorism operations to hunt down the terrorists continue in the region.

Since the beginning of this month, the region of Hiran has seen a spike in military activities against Al Shabab terrorists who last month reportedly crossed the region's border with Ethiopia's Somali region.

Intensified attacks