Monday, August 15, 2022

Ukraine military says repelled Russia attacks in Donbass

The Ukrainian military has said that it had repelled more than a dozen Russian attacks in the country’s east and north, including attempts to advance on key cities in the eastern industrial heartland of Donbass.

In its Facebook update, the military's general staff said Russian troops had attempted to push towards Kramatorsk, one of two major cities in the eastern Donetsk province which has remained under Ukrainian control, but "they failed completely and chaotically retreated to their previous positions." The military said Russian forces had staged an unsuccessful assault on Bakhmut, a strategic town in Donetsk whose capture would pave the way for Russia to take Kramatorsk and Sloviansk.

The Donetsk region is one of two provinces that make up the Donbass, where the fighting has largely been focused in recent months, since Kremlin forces retreated from around the capital, Kiev.

Ukraine, Russia trade blame on Zaporizhzhia

Fresh shelling near Europe's biggest nuclear plant has renewed a blame game between Ukrainian and Russian-installed officials over who is responsible.

The world nuclear watchdog has warned of disaster if the fighting close to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in southern Ukraine does not stop. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskky has warned Russian soldiers that if they attack the site in the now Russian-controlled city of Enerhodar, or use it as a base to shoot from, then they will become a "special target".

Russia installed officials in Enerhodar said about 25 heavy artillery strikes from US-made M777 howitzers had hit near the plant, adding Ukrainian forces had opened fire, with blasts near the power plant.

But according to the head of the administration of the Nikopol district, which lies across the river from Enerhodar, it was Russian forces who had shelled the city to try to make it appear that Ukraine was attacking it.

Five Europeans go on trial in separatist-controlled Ukraine

Five Europeans captured in eastern Ukraine went on trial in a court administered by Kremlin-backed separatists in the city of Donetsk, Russian media reported.

The five –– Mathias Gustafsson of Sweden, Vjekoslav Prebeg of Croatia, and Britons John Harding, Andrew Hill and Dylan Healy –– all pleaded not guilty to charges of being mercenaries, according to Russian media reports.

They could face the death penalty under the laws of the self-proclaimed, unrecognised Donetsk People's Republic.

The next court hearing in their case is scheduled for October, Russian media reported.

Several dead in Russian shelling in eastern Ukraine

At least three Ukrainian civilians have been killed and nearly 20 others wounded in the latest artillery barrages from the Russian military, Ukrainian officials say.

The eastern region of Donetsk, one of the two provinces making up the country’s industrial heartland of Donbass that has been the focus of a Russian offensive, has faced the most intense shelling.

Regional officials said at least three people died and another 13 were wounded by Russian shelling that hit numerous towns and villages in the Donetsk region during the last 24 hours.

Ukraine expects to receive $12-16B from Western partners

Ukraine expects to receive another $12 billion to $16 billion from its Western partners by the end of this year, the country’s finance minister has said.

In an interview with RBK-Ukraine, Serhiy Marchenko said Ukraine's external borrowing target since the beginning of the Russia-Ukraine conflict on February 24 was at around $26 billion, adding that depending on the success of the negotiations the amount may go up to $30 billion.

"We have already received $14 billion and before the end of the year, we can get another $12 to $16 billion," he said.