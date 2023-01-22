WORLD
2 MIN READ
Burkina Faso demands French troop withdrawal 'within a month'
Military government's demand comes a day after hundreds of protesters in capital Ouagadougou chanted anti-France slogans and called on French army to leave.
Burkina Faso demands French troop withdrawal 'within a month'
A woman holds her national flag and Russian flag as people demand departure of French ambassador and troops in capital Ouagadougou. / Reuters
January 22, 2023

Burkina Faso's military government has told France it wants its troops stationed in the country to leave within a month, the state news agency AIB reported.

"The Burkinabe government last Wednesday denounced the accord which has governed, since 2018, the presence of French armed forces on its territory," said AIB, adding that it had given France a month to complete its troop pull-out.

A source close to the government said the authorities had called for "the departure of French soldiers in a short time".

The decision is a sign of a further deterioration of relations between France and its former colony since a September 2022 military coup.

READ MORE:Angry protesters try to storm French Embassy in Burkina Faso

Rekindling ties with Russia

Hundreds demonstrated against Paris in the capital Ouagadougou on Friday, chanting anti-France slogans and wielding placards calling on the French army to leave the country.

Recommended

France has some 400 special forces based in the country to help local forces battle the militant insurgency that has spread across the Sahel from Mali over the past decade.

The country is ruled by a military junta, led by Captain Ibrahim Traore.

French troops withdrew from Mali last year, after a 2020 coup in the former French colony saw its rulers inch closer to Russia.

Burkina Faso saw officers seize power in September in the second coup in eight months.

Rekindling ties with Russia has been on the agenda in Burkina since the coup.

READ MORE:Ghana accuses Burkina Faso of contracting Russia's Wagner mercenaries

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Aid flotilla nears Gaza, organisers say arrival expected in two days
Denmark bans all civilian drone flights due to EU summit
Türkiye joins NATO Tiger Meet 2025 with F-16s and air force personnel
Moldovans head to polls as nation’s future swings between Europe and Russia
Xi: China ready to boost ties with Cuba
Russia pounds Ukraine with 'hundreds' of drones and missiles: Kiev
Venezuela conducts coastal drills amid US naval deployment
Colombia's Petro proposes Qatar be UN headquarters, slams Trump for violating UN principles
Russia's Lavrov warns against using UN force in Haiti as cover for military action against Venezuela
By Baba Umar
Sweeping UN sanctions reimposed on Iran after failed nuclear talks
Armenia declares peace with Azerbaijan at UNGA
Türkiye backs TRNC protest over Greek Cypriot-authorised vessel in disputed waters
Niger leader tells UNGA France must 'remember and recognise its crimes' in Sahel nation since 1899
By Baba Umar
Stampede at political rally in southern India kills at least 36 people
Trump claims FBI planted over 250 agents in 2021 Capitol riot
False prophet of peace: Netanyahu’s UNGA speech unmasked
By Ramzy Baroud, Romana Rubeo