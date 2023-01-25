Wednesday, January 25, 2023

1740 GMT

US President Joe Biden has formally announced his decision to send 31 US-made M1 Abrams tanks in response to Kiev's appeals.

Biden said the weapons will "enhance" Ukraine's "capacity to defend its territory and achieve its strategic objectives."

Biden's announcement comes as Germany said that it will supply Ukraine with Leopard 2 tanks.

Training Ukrainian troops to use, maintain and supply the tanks will begin "as soon as possible," said the president, noting that deliveries of the advanced weapons system "is going to take time."

A senior administration official who briefed reporters earlier on the matter said the tanks will be delivered in a matter of months, rather than weeks, but did not have a firm timeline.

Here are the other updates:

1601 GMT - Slovakia ready to send tanks to Ukraine

Slovakia is ready to send 30 T-72 tanks to Ukraine "immediately" provided it can receive Western tanks to replace them, Defence Minister Jaroslav Nad has said.

Nad told an online media briefing in Ukraine's Odessa that Slovakia had sent 30 Soviet-era BVP-1 infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine last year after agreeing that Germany would deliver 15 Leopard 2 tanks to Slovakia to take their place.

"We still have 30 T-72 tanks and would be ready to send them immediately to Ukraine, even tomorrow, if there would be an option to receive Western tanks - Leopards or any other in exchange," Nad said.

1538 GMT - Ukraine's Odessa put on UNESCO heritage in danger list

The United Nations' cultural agency has decided to add the historic centre of Ukraine’s Black Sea port city of Odessa to its list of endangered World Heritage sites.

The decision was made at a session of the World Heritage Committee in Paris.

1527 GMT - Panel seeks to allow re-exports of Swiss weaponry to Ukraine

A parliamentary panel in Switzerland has recommended waiving a law that bars countries from re-exporting Swiss armoured vehicles, weapons and other war materiel to Ukraine for its defence against Russia, insisting the move would not violate the country's much-vaunted neutrality.

The Security Policy Committee of the lower house of Switzerland's parliament voted 14-11 on Tuesday to allow an re-export exception for cases involving a use of force that violates international law — notably, Russia's offensive in Ukraine.

Adherence to the concept of “neutrality” is enshrined in the Swiss constitution. The National Council committee's vote amounts to only a small first step, and it remains far from certain whether the government would authorise such a waiver.

1525 GMT - France studying whether to send tanks to Ukraine

France continues to study the possibility of sending its heavy Leclerc tanks to Ukraine, Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne has said.

The French tanks are comparable to the German-made Leopards, but are available in far smaller numbers and would pose different maintenance and logistical challenges.

"Regarding the Leclerc tanks, we are continuing our analysis with the armed forces ministry," Borne told parliament. "The issue of assistance for Ukraine is not limited to this or that weapon."

France has provided its state-of-the-art Caesar artillery system, Crotale air defence system and most recently pledged its highly mobile AMX-10 RC light tank among other weapons.

1518 GMT - Self-proclaimed Russian 'hacktivists' knock German websites offline

Russian activist hackers have knocked several German websites offline in response to Berlin's decision to send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, although Germany's BSI cyber agency said the digital blitz had little tangible effect.

Hacking group Killnet said it was targeting government websites, banks and airports with a coordinated distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) campaign, a relatively unsophisticated attack which works by directing high volumes of internet traffic towards targeted servers in order to knock them offline.

"Currently, some websites are not accessible. There are currently no indications of direct effects on the respective service and, according to the BSI's assessment, these are not to be expected if the usual protective measures are taken," the BSI said in a statement.

Some financial sector targets had also been affected, the statement added.

Killnet is a self-proclaimed Russian "hacktivist" group that has actively targeted opponents of Russia's offensive in Ukraine. According to Anadolu Agency, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov refuted reports that the hacker group is of Russian origin.

1517GMT - Germany eyes air defence support for Ukraine

Germany plans to send further military support to Ukraine beyond the delivery of 14 Leopard 2 battle tanks, Chancellor Olaf Scholz has said.

"Alongside the tanks that are being discussed now, we continue to intend to expand what we have delivered," Scholz said at a press conference in Berlin with the Icelandic prime minister.

As possible future arms deliveries, he listed for example air defence systems, heavy artillery and multiple rocket launchers.

1510 GMT - European court rules Ukraine cases against Russia admissible

Europe's top human rights court has ruled that it can adjudicate on cases brought by the Netherlands and Ukraine against Russia for alleged rights violations in eastern Ukraine in 2014, including the downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17.

The ruling by the Strasbourg-based European Court of Human Rights marks significant progress in efforts by the Netherlands and Ukraine to hold Russia legally accountable for its actions in Ukraine and could pave the way for compensation orders.

The court said a judgment on the merits of the cases will follow at a later date.

The cases were filed before Moscow launched its full-scale war with Ukraine nearly a year ago.

1456 - Ukraine forces pull back from Donbass town after onslaught

Ukrainian forces have conducted an organised retreat from a town in the eastern region of the Donbass, an official has said, in what amounted to a rare but modest battlefield triumph for Russia after a series of setbacks in its attack.

The Ukrainian army retreated from the salt mining town of Soledar to “preserve the lives of personnel,” Serhii Cherevatyi, a spokesperson for Ukraine’s forces in the east, told The Associated Press.

The soldiers pulled back to previously prepared defensive positions, he said. Russia claimed almost two weeks ago that its forces had taken Soledar, but Ukraine denied it.

1453 GMT - Kremlin says 'no prospects' for resumption of peace talks

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said that there are no prospects for the resumption of Russia-Ukraine peace talks.

Speaking at a press briefing in Moscow, Peskov said long discussions may be held about what may prompt the sides to get back to the negotiating table, but that it is not his area of expertise.

"Right now we can only state that the prospects for stepping on a diplomatic path are not visible at present," he stressed.

1358 GMT - Cost of war damage in Ukraine near $138B: Official

The total amount of damage to Ukraine’s infrastructure during the ongoing war with Russia has increased to almost $138 billion, an official has said.

“As of December, 149,300 residential buildings were damaged or destroyed,” First Deputy Foreign Minister Emine Dzheppar wrote on Twitter, citing research by the Kiev School of Economics.

Russia has deprived “hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian families” of their homes, she added. The research showed housing and infrastructure – $54 billion and $35.6 billion, respectively – account for most of the total of $137.8 billion.