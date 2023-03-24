More than 1,500 people have been evacuated as a major forest fire raged in Spain’s eastern Castellon province , marking an early start to the nation's fire season amid bone-dry conditions.

Spanish officials said on Friday that the fire had engulfed around 3,000 hectares of land since it broke out yesterday, forcing residents from their homes and into shelters operated by the Red Cross and other charities.

Ximo Puig, the president of the Valencia region that incorporates Castellon, told reporters the fire was “very early in the spring, very voracious from the beginning.”

Puig added that the effects of climate crisis “are undeniable, so the perspective of firefighting must be considered on an annual basis.”

Emergency services in the region said eight towns had been evacuated, including a home for older people in Montan.

As of midday on Friday, 18 planes and helicopters and more than 600 firefighters and soldiers were tackling the fire.

The Spanish military and the nation's ecological transition ministry deployed additional support to try to bring the blaze under control.

The state weather agency, AEMET, tweeted that “unfavorable weather conditions, especially considering the early date of the year, have favored the (fire's) rapid spread." Temperatures were above 25 Celsius (77 Fahrenheit) when the fire broke out, and relative humidity sank below 30% following an unusually dry winter in the area.

