WORLD
2 MIN READ
Finland to become 31st NATO member on Tuesday
Finland's foreign minister will hand over the formal accession papers to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, the keeper of NATO's founding treaty, and President Sauli Niinisto is expected to speak at the event.
Finland to become 31st NATO member on Tuesday
Completing the ratification in well under a year still makes Finland's application the fastest membership process in the alliance's recent history. / AP
April 3, 2023

Finland's flag will be hoisted outside NATO headquarters on Tuesday when it becomes the newest member of the Western alliance, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said.

"Tomorrow we will welcome Finland as the 31st member," Stoltenberg told reporters on the eve of a historic meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Brussels.

Russian President Vladimir Putin's all-out invasion of Ukraine last year upended European security and pushed Finland — and its neighbour Sweden — to drop decades of non-alignment and seek to join NATO's protective umbrella.

Objections from Türkiye and Hungary over security concerns held up Helsinki's bid for months, and are still blocking Stockholm, before the parliament in Ankara cleared the final obstacle for Finland with a vote last week.

Completing the ratification in well under a year still makes this the fastest membership process in the alliance's recent history.

Now all that is left are the last highly choreographed formalities at NATO headquarters in Brussels.

Recommended

Finland's foreign minister will hand over the formal accession papers to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, the keeper of NATO's founding treaty, and the country's blue-and-white flag will be raised alongside those of its new allies.

Finland's President Sauli Niinisto will speak at the event, Helsinki said.

"President Putin went to war against Ukraine with a clear aim to get less NATO," Stoltenberg said.

"He's getting the exact opposite."

READ MORE:Türkiye's parliament set to vote on Finland's NATO bid

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Colombia's Petro proposes Qatar be UN headquarters, slams Trump for violating UN principles
Russia's Lavrov warns against using UN force in Haiti as cover for military action against Venezuela
By Baba Umar
Sweeping UN sanctions reimposed on Iran after failed nuclear talks
Armenia declares peace with Azerbaijan at UNGA
Türkiye backs TRNC protest over Greek Cypriot-authorised vessel in disputed waters
Niger leader tells UNGA France must 'remember and recognise its crimes' in Sahel nation since 1899
By Baba Umar
Stampede at political rally in southern India kills at least 36 people
Trump claims FBI planted over 250 agents in 2021 Capitol riot
False prophet of peace: Netanyahu’s UNGA speech unmasked
By Ramzy Baroud, Romana Rubeo
Russian FM Lavrov: Israel trying to 'blow up' Middle East
Zelenskyy demands $90B in US arms, reveals secret Israeli Patriot missiles deployment
Palestinians dismiss Netanyahu's speech broadcast in Gaza as ‘megalomania’
By Mohamed Solaimane
Trump says he'll send troops to Portland, Oregon, to handle 'domestic terrorists'
Nations vie to host UN and its agencies amid funding crisis stemming from US cuts
By Baba Umar
Iran recalls ambassadors to Europe as Pezeshkian downplays UN sanctions snapback
US to revoke Colombian president's visa over 'incendiary actions' during pro-Palestine protest in NY