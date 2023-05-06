WORLD
3 MIN READ
Scores killed in violence in northeastern Indian state of Manipur
Violence erupted this week in Manipur, where tribal groups have been protesting against demands by the state's majority Meitei community to be recognised under the government's "Scheduled Tribe" category.
Scores killed in violence in northeastern Indian state of Manipur
Media personnel in Manipur gather outside of police headquarters to learn about the most recent news about the violence that erupted in the state. / Photo: Reuters Archive
May 6, 2023

At least 54 people have lost their lives in violence that erupted this week in the northeastern Indian state of Manipur, local media reported.

A total of 13,000 people in the state had been rescued and taken to safe shelters, Press Trust of India (PTI) reported on Saturday, citing a defense spokesperson.

The situation is reported to be tense in the state after the violence that broke out on May 3 during protests against the inclusion of the non-tribal Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribes category, which would give them a number of privileges.

Nearly 10,000 soldiers from the army and the Assam Rifles paramilitaries have been deployed in the state to control the situation.

Indian Law Minister Kiren Rijiju in New Delhi on Saturday called the violence that erupted in Manipur “very unfortunate,” adding that the government is taking all necessary steps.

Home Minister Amit Shah also said he is constantly monitoring the situation.

RelatedIndia orders troops to 'shoot at sight' in violence-hit Manipur

Court ruling

On April 19, a Manipur High Court ruling directed the state government to submit recommendations for the inclusion of the Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribe category, which enraged the state's tribal population.

Recommended

If a community is granted Scheduled Tribe status, it is entitled to political representation, reserved seats in schools, and government jobs.

Under existing laws, the Meitei community, which accounts for nearly 60% of the state's population, is not permitted to settle in hilly areas.

Hundreds of people took part in a May 3 march in Churachandpur to protest the non-tribal Meiteis' inclusion in Scheduled Tribe status.

The march quickly turned violent and spread to other districts, prompting the state administration to call in the Indian Army to control the situation.

Houses, vehicles, churches and properties were attacked and set ablaze by the mob.

However, the PTI reported that life returned to wary normalcy in Imphal valley on Saturday as shops and markets reopened and cars started moving on the roads.

Most shops and markets in the state capital Imphal and other places opened in the morning with people buying vegetable and other essential commodities even as security forces were deployed in large numbers, reported the agency.

According to a Northeast Frontier Railway spokesperson, on Friday all trains to Manipur were cancelled due to the situation in the state.

RelatedIndia's decision to end Kashmir special status hurt talks: Pakistan FM
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
White House plan for TikTok deal hands US control of algorithm. Will China really let go?
Pro-Palestine protesters block entrance at European Baseball Cup in Netherlands
Palestine’s sole athlete at Tokyo World Athletics Championships says he runs 'for this flag'
Saudi Arabia pledges $368 million in aid to Yemen’s government in Aden: Source
Syrian foreign minister meets US religious freedom commission in Washington
Macron says upcoming New York talks key to mobilising global support for two-state solution
Jordan says border crossing with Israel to reopen on Sunday for travelers
Saudi Arabia finds its nuclear umbrella in Pakistan
By Sabena Siddiqui
Hamas releases 'farewell photo' of 47 Israeli captives amid ground invasion of Gaza City
India captain tells players to switch off phones before Asia Cup rematch with Pakistan
Zelenskyy to meet Trump at UN as Russia, Ukraine conflict continues to escalate
Israel faces possible expulsion from UEFA competitions: report
Cyberattack disrupts check-in systems, delays flights at major European airports
Amazon, Microsoft, JPMorgan urge H-1B workers to stay in US after Trump imposes $100,000 visa fee
Iraq is set to open first industrial-scale solar plant to tackle chronic power shortages
Poland scrambles jets as Russian strikes hit near border with Ukraine