Peru's Congress has declared Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador "persona non grata" for statements he made against his Peruvian counterpart Dina Boluarte.

On Thursday, Peru lawmakers approved by 65 votes to 40 — with two abstentions — a motion against Lopez Obrador for allegedly breaching "the principle of non-interference in the affairs" of another state.

The motion directed the foreign and interior ministries to "take the necessary actions to ensure that the president of Mexico does not enter the national territory."

Persona non grata is a Latin term that means "unwelcome person."

As a legal term, it refers to a practice in which a country prohibits a person from entering as a diplomat.