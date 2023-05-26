WORLD
2 MIN READ
Peru declares Mexico's Lopez Obrador 'persona non grata'
Lawmakers approve by 65 votes to 40 a motion against Mexico President Lopez Obrador for allegedly breaching "the principle of non-interference in the affairs" of the Andean country.
Peru declares Mexico's Lopez Obrador 'persona non grata'
Obrador [R] had labelled Boluarte a "usurper" and resisted ceding the presidency of the Pacific Alliance Latin American trade bloc to her. / Photo: AFP
May 26, 2023

Peru's Congress has declared Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador "persona non grata" for statements he made against his Peruvian counterpart Dina Boluarte.

On Thursday, Peru lawmakers approved by 65 votes to 40 — with two abstentions — a motion against Lopez Obrador for allegedly breaching "the principle of non-interference in the affairs" of another state.

The motion directed the foreign and interior ministries to "take the necessary actions to ensure that the president of Mexico does not enter the national territory."

Persona non grata is a Latin term that means "unwelcome person."

As a legal term, it refers to a practice in which a country prohibits a person from entering as a diplomat.

RelatedPeru's Boluarte announces return of envoy from Mexico
Recommended

'Usurper'

Obrador had labelled Boluarte a "usurper" and resisted ceding the presidency of the Pacific Alliance Latin American trade bloc to her.

Boluarte took over after Peru's leftist former president Pedro Castillo was impeached and arrested for attempting to dissolve parliament and rule by decree last December.

Castillo's ouster was criticised by leftist Latin American allies, including Mexico, which provided asylum to Castillo's wife and children.

In February, Boluarte announced the recall of Peru's ambassador to Mexico, and earlier this month, Lopez Obrador refused to hand over the Pacific Alliance presidency to Peru, as scheduled, arguing that Boluarte was not the legitimate president.

RelatedPeru judge rejects Castillo's jail appeal as Mexico backs ousted leader
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Pro-Palestine protesters block entrance at European Baseball Cup in Netherlands
Palestine’s sole athlete at Tokyo World Athletics Championships says he runs 'for this flag'
Saudi Arabia pledges $368 million in aid to Yemen’s government in Aden: Source
Syrian foreign minister meets US religious freedom commission in Washington
Macron says upcoming New York talks key to mobilising global support for two-state solution
Jordan says border crossing with Israel to reopen on Sunday for travelers
Saudi Arabia finds its nuclear umbrella in Pakistan
By Sabena Siddiqui
Hamas releases 'farewell photo' of 47 Israeli captives amid ground invasion of Gaza City
India captain tells players to switch off phones before Asia Cup rematch with Pakistan
Zelenskyy to meet Trump at UN as Russia, Ukraine conflict continues to escalate
Israel faces possible expulsion from UEFA competitions: report
Cyberattack disrupts check-in systems, delays flights at major European airports
Amazon, Microsoft, JPMorgan urge H-1B workers to stay in US after Trump imposes $100,000 visa fee
Iraq is set to open first industrial-scale solar plant to tackle chronic power shortages
Poland scrambles jets as Russian strikes hit near border with Ukraine
Brazil files intervention in South Africa’s genocide case against Israel at ICJ