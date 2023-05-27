Saturday, May 27, 2023

Ukraine's military intelligence has claimed that Russia is plotting a "large-scale provocation" at a nuclear power plant it controls in the southeast of the country with the aim of disrupting a looming Ukrainian counter-offensive.

A statement released by the intelligence directorate of Ukraine's Defence Ministry claimed that Russian forces would strike the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and then report a radioactive leak in order to trigger an international probe that would pause the hostilities and give the Russian forces the respite they need to regroup ahead of the counter-offensive.

In order to make that happen, Russia "disrupted the rotation of personnel of the permanent monitoring mission" of the United Nations' International Atomic Energy Agency that was scheduled for Saturday, the statement said. It didn't offer evidence to back up any of the claims.

The IAEA said in an emailed response to the AP news agency that it did not have any immediate comment on the allegations, and Russian officials did not immediately comment on the Ukrainian claims.

The White House said it is watching the situation closely and has seen no indication that radioactive material has been leaked.

1743 GMT — Russia eases Bakhmut attacks: Ukraine

Russian forces have temporarily eased their attacks on the besieged eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut to regroup and strengthen their capabilities, Ukraine Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Maliar said in a statement on Telegram.

"Yesterday and today there have not been any active battles - neither in the city nor on the flanks," she wrote, adding that Moscow's troops were instead shelling the outskirts and approaches to Bakhmut.

"The decrease in the enemy's offensive activity is due to the fact that troops are being replaced and regrouped," Maliar said. "The enemy is trying to strengthen its own capabilities."

Russia's Wagner private army began handing over positions to regular troops this week after declaring full control of Bakhmut following the longest and bloodiest battle of the war.

1533 GMT — Two killed in shelling in Russian border regions: officials

Shelling in Russian regions bordering Ukraine has killed two people, regional authorities said.

The regional governor of Belgorod, which witnessed an unprecedented two-day incursion from Ukraine this week, said there were fresh attacks, a day after dozens of strikes.

"One person was killed. He was a security guard... he was outside at the time of the shelling" in the Shebekino area, Vyacheslav Gladkov said, adding that others were wounded, including a 15- and 17-year-old.

1257 GMT — Russian forces intercept two British Storm Shadow missiles

Russian forces have intercepted two long-range Storm Shadow cruise missiles supplied to Ukraine by Britain, according to Russia's Defence Ministry.

The ministry also said it had intercepted shorter-range US-built HIMARS-launched and HARM missiles, and shot down 12 drones in the last 24 hours.

Russia did not specify where the interceptions had taken place, but made the announcement in its daily defence ministry briefing, where it provides updates about what it terms its "special military operation" in Ukraine.

Ukraine's Ministry of Defence did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Kiev officials have previously said that Western-supplied weapons would be used exclusively against Russian forces inside Ukraine.

1229 GMT — Tehran: Zelenskyy using Iran to gain West's support

Iran has struck back at Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, saying his accusation the Islamic Republic is arming Russia was an attempt to gain the West's military and financial support.

Iran's foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani said Zelenskyy's "repetition of false claims" against the Islamic Republic was "in harmony with the propaganda and media war of the anti-Iranian axis".

"It is done with the aim of attracting as much military and financial aid from Western countries as possible," Kanani said.

The United States and the European Union have sanctioned Iran over its drone programme, alleging it had supplied Moscow with unmanned aerial vehicles during Russia's invasion of Ukraine, a charge Tehran denies.

0914 GMT — China to make concrete efforts for political solution to Ukraine crisis

China will make concrete efforts for a political solution to the Ukraine crisis, the Chinese foreign ministry has quoted special envoy Li Hui as saying.

China has always adhered to an objective and fair position on Ukraine, persuaded peace and promoted talks, Li was quoted as telling Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

Li, China's special representative for Eurasian affairs and former ambassador to Russia, held meetings and talks with Lavrov, and Deputy Foreign Ministers Andrey Rudenkon and Mikhail Galuzin.