WORLD
1 MIN READ
6.2 magnitude earthquake rattles New Zealand's south coast
The magnitude 6.2 earthquake reportedly hit the Auckland Islands. There was no immediate tsunami warning or damage reported in the affected areas.
6.2 magnitude earthquake rattles New Zealand's south coast
New Zealand's GeoNet monitoring agency said the earthquake had a magnitude of 6.0 with the epicenter 450 kilometers (279 miles) south of Stewart Island, near the Puysegur subduction zone. / Others
May 31, 2023

A strong earthquake hit New Zealand's south coast on May 31, the US Geological Survey said.

According to the US agency, the magnitude 6.2 earthquake hit the Auckland Islands.

New Zealand's GeoNet monitoring agency said the earthquake had a magnitude of 6.0 with the epicenter 450 kilometers (279 miles) south of Stewart Island, near the Puysegur subduction zone.

RelatedSouth Korea's Yoon hosts inaugural summit with Pacific islands' leaders
Recommended

There was no immediate tsunami warning or damage reported in the affected areas.

New Zealand is located in a seismically active region, and it experiences several earthquakes each year.

The most recent major earthquake in the country was the 2011 Christchurch earthquake, which had a magnitude of 7.1. The tremor caused widespread damage in Christchurch and surrounding areas, killing 185 people.

RelatedTsunami warning lifted after magnitude 7.7 earthquake shakes far Pacific
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Palestine’s sole athlete at Tokyo World Athletics Championships says he runs 'for this flag'
Saudi Arabia pledges $368 million in aid to Yemen’s government in Aden: Source
Syrian foreign minister meets US religious freedom commission in Washington
Macron says upcoming New York talks key to mobilising global support for two-state solution
Jordan says border crossing with Israel to reopen on Sunday for travelers
Saudi Arabia finds its nuclear umbrella in Pakistan
By Sabena Siddiqui
Hamas releases 'farewell photo' of 47 Israeli captives amid ground invasion of Gaza City
India captain tells players to switch off phones before Asia Cup rematch with Pakistan
Zelenskyy to meet Trump at UN as Russia, Ukraine conflict continues to escalate
Israel faces possible expulsion from UEFA competitions: report
Cyberattack disrupts check-in systems, delays flights at major European airports
Amazon, Microsoft, JPMorgan urge H-1B workers to stay in US after Trump imposes $100,000 visa fee
Iraq is set to open first industrial-scale solar plant to tackle chronic power shortages
Poland scrambles jets as Russian strikes hit near border with Ukraine
Brazil files intervention in South Africa’s genocide case against Israel at ICJ
Venezuela accuses US of waging 'undeclared war' in Caribbean