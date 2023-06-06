Music, they say, can change lives. And the organisers of the ongoing 51st Istanbul Music Festival are drawing from the healing powers of music to touch the lives of people affected in Türkiye’s provinces devastated by the February 6 twin earthquakes.

The Istanbul Foundation for Culture and Arts (IKSV), which organises the highly popular gig, has said that proceeds from the Istanbul Music Festival will be used to help students and instructors of fine art in the earthquake zone.

“We will provide instruments primarily to students and their instructors at fine arts high schools and music departments of conservatories whose instruments were damaged or lost during the natural disaster,” festival director Efruz Cakirkaya has announced.

The July 21-23 Wonderfeel Festival in the Netherlands, the sister festival of the Istanbul gig, will also donate its entire profits to the earthquake support fund.

Though no exact data is available on the musical instruments damaged in the earthquakes, their numbers are believed to run into several thousand across 11 provinces.

Over 50,000 people were killed in the earthquakes, and millions of others were left homeless in the country’s worst natural disaster in recent times.

More than 60 acclaimed musicians and groups are slated to take the stage in 25 concerts in 18 venues. The festival runs through June 17.

‘She’ is the theme

Cakirkaya said that this year’s festival has a special focus on the 100th anniversary of the Turkish Republic.

“We have prepared a festival programme that focuses on the image of Turkish women, one of the important principles of the Republic, strengthened by the principle of equality,” she said. “In this sense, we have given special orders and prepared projects for the festival.”

Speaking at the opening ceremony, IKSV chairman Bulent Eczacibasi said the foundation was happy to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Republic of Türkiye with a festival.