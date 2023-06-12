From solar panels to arms sales and proposed solutions to the region’s long-standing troubles, China’s expanding role in the Gulf has transcended the realms of material gains or search for shared prosperity.

During last year’s China-GCC Summit, President Xi Jinping’s invitation to the Global Security Initiative was a resounding signal of his ambition to influence the region’s security architecture. Then a China-brokered deal between Saudi Arabia and Iran provoked a tectonic effect on global affairs, signalling the rise of Chinese diplomacy.

The prevailing narrative is that the United States sees the Gulf solely as an oil-rich haven and is gradually withdrawing due to its growing energy independence. However, this hypothesis is not sensible as the Gulf is still of primary importance not just in terms of energy supply but also in terms of its central geostrategic location at the carrefour of trade routes.

Therefore, it is necessary to prospect an antithesis to the perceived US retrenchment from the region. Washington could well be luring Beijing into a complex trap.

For decades, the Chinese leadership has avoided getting entangled with military conflicts overseas, preferring to allocate all their attention to economic growth.

Thus, from the US perspective, to impede China’s rise, the country needs to take part in costly and protracted conflicts that will bleed its finances dry. And where best to start but the Middle East?

Moreover, China’s pivot to the Gulf should not be evaluated in isolation from other initiatives. Its increasing visibility from the Indo-Pacific to Africa reveals a deeper issue beyond short-term gains: the challenge it poses to the norm setters of the international system.

Rise of the dragon

A GSI concept paper published by the Chinese foreign ministry last year illustrates Xi Jinping’s vision of China to set global norms. Underneath the familiar words we often hear – such as regional and international cooperation, peace, dialogue, and respect for sovereignty – Jinping’s world has no room for unfettered American supremacy.

Prioritising economic gains is a tactic China employs in almost every diplomatic encounter. It is also gradually playing the game of soft power, as indicated by the opening of the first Confucius Institute in Riyadh last week.

In the past decade, China has emerged as the Gulf’s favoured client, overshadowing the declining oil exports to the US. With its extensive BRI network, China has cultivated diverse relationships with every country in the region, skilfully maintaining a non-aligned and non-confrontational approach.

China’s statecraft managed to juggle the Gulf on the one hand and Iran on the other. While economic ties have prevented serious security concerns, China’s strategic sales of drones, missiles, and aircraft and its rhetoric concerning the Palestinian issue signal a deeper engagement beyond mere financial transactions.