Fierce battles have broken out across Omdurman, the western part of Sudan's wider capital, as the army tried to cut off supply routes used by its paramilitary rivals to bring reinforcements into the city.

The army launched air strikes and heavy artillery, and there were ground battles in several parts of Omdurman on Tuesday, witnesses said.

The Rapid Support Forces [RSF] said it had shot down a fighter jet, and residents posted footage that appeared to show pilots ejecting from a plane.

There was no immediate comment from the army.

The conflict between the army and the RSF erupted on April 15, bringing daily clashes to the capital, triggering ethnically-motivated killings in the western region of Darfur, and threatening to drag Sudan into a protracted civil war.

The RSF quickly took control of swathes of the capital and has brought in extra fighters from Darfur and Kordofan as the conflict has deepened, transferring them across bridges from Omdurman to Bahri and Khartoum, the other two cities that make up the wider capital across the confluence of the River Nile.

Residents said Tuesday's clashes in Omdurman were the heaviest for weeks, and that as the army tried to gain ground, it was also fending off an RSF attack against a police base.

"There's been very heavy bombardment for hours, air strikes, artillery and bullets. It's the first time for us that there have been continuous strikes at this level from every direction," said Manahel Abbas, a 33-year-old resident of Omdurman's Al Thawra neighbourhood.