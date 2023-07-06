The Turkish Coast Guard has rescued 43 irregular migrants in the Aegean Sea after they were illegally pushed back into Turkish territorial waters by Greece.

Teams were dispatched off the coast of Dikili in Izmir province on Wednesday after learning of 13 irregular migrants in a rubber boat, the Coast Guard Command said on its website.

Also, 31 irregular migrants pushed back into Turkish waters by the Greek Coast Guard were rescued from a rubber boat off Bodrum district in Mugla, the Coast Guard Command said in a separate statement.

The irregular migrants were brought to shore and taken to the provincial migration management directorate, it added.

The fresh pushbacks came three days after Turkish forces rescued 84 irregular migrants from Afghanistan on Sunday, this time off the country's Canakkale province's coast, after they were pushed into Turkish waters by Greek authorities.

Related Türkiye rescues 84 irregular migrants pushed back by Greece

Illegal practice