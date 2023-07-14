Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis met on the sidelines of NATO Summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, on Wednesday.

According to Türkiye’s communications directorate, the meeting took place in a good atmosphere with President Erdogan and Mitsotakis agreeing to continue dialogue that would benefit both countries in the positive climate formed in bilateral relations over recent months.

The two leaders emphasised that they look forward to more frequent contact at all levels, towards building a climate of trust and the conditions that will lead to the improvement of Türkiye – Greece relations.

A new chapter in bilateral relations

Türkiye and Greece share a history intertwined with territorial disputes, maritime disagreements, and divergent geopolitical interests. These issues have often strained relations between the two countries, resulting in periods of heightened tensions and occasional conflicts.

However, recent developments between two countries have opened up avenues for renewed dialogue and diplomatic initiatives.

With the election cycle now behind them, President Erdogan and Prime Minister Mitsotakis have expressed their desire to embark on a new chapter in their bilateral relations.

With a fresh popular mandate, the leaders of both nations are making bold moves, aiming to turn a new page, says political scientist and International Relations expert Theodoros Tsikas.

Tsikas tells TRT World that the Erdogan-Mitsotakis meeting on the sidelines of the NATO Summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, signifies a shared commitment to starting afresh.

The meeting, which was scheduled following President Erdogan's congratulatory message to Prime Minister Mitsotakis on his election victory, was a concise and private gathering. Joining the two leaders were their respective foreign ministers and trusted advisers.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan hold discussions with his Greek counterpart, Giorgos Gerapetritis, with the resumption of exploratory talks and potential implementation of confidence-building measures (CBMs) among the viable steps being considered.

In another notable development, Türkiye’s Defence Minister Yasar Guler and his Greek counterpart, Nikos Dendias, have agreed in a phone call on Wednesday to resume confidence-building meetings halted last year, the Turkish Defense Ministry has announced.

With the two nations thawing relations, the critical question lingers: can the two archrivals shun historic baggage and build a peaceful future?

A history of tensions

For years Türkiye and Greece have found themselves entangled in a persistent rivalry, their relationship marred by recurring disputes over matters of sovereignty and security.

One of the most significant events in their shared history is the Greco-Turkish War of 1919-1922, arising from the collapse of the Ottoman Empire. This brutal conflict resulted in a large-scale population exchange, with millions of people forcibly uprooted from their homes based on their ethnic and religious backgrounds. The wounds from this traumatic event still resonate within the collective memories of both societies.

The aftermath of World War II saw the signing of the Treaty of Lausanne in 1923, which aimed to establish peace and define the borders between Türkiye and Greece.

The demilitarised status of the Eastern Aegean Islands is a fundamental point of contention between Türkiye and Greece in the Aegean Sea. Beside Lausanne Treaty, several other international agreements like 1913 Treaty of London, and 1914 Decision of Six Powers, have explicitly demilitarised these islands, imposing legal obligations that Greece is bound to uphold.

However, despite numerous appeals from Türkiye, Greece has continuously violated the demilitarised status of the Eastern Aegean Islands, in clear contravention of its contractual obligations.

These illegal acts have been ongoing since the 1960s and have significantly intensified in recent years, becoming a crucial and unresolved dispute between the two countries.

It is worth noting that Türkiye’s persistent calls for Greece to respect the demilitarised status of these islands have been consistently disregarded, further exacerbating the tensions between the two nations.

The 1947 Treaty of Paris further attempted to address these issues, but disputes over the interpretation and implementation of these agreements have continued to strain relations.

The longstanding issue of the Island of Cyprus has added another layer to these tensions. The island has been a focal point of contention since it gained independence from British colonial rule in 1960.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when a Greek Cypriot coup was followed by violence against the island's Turks and Ankara's intervention as a guarantor power.

It saw an on-and-off peace process in the past, including the failed 2017 initiative in Switzerland under the auspices of guarantor countries Türkiye, Greece and the UK. However, they all failed despite Türkiye’s efforts to continue negotiations.

The unresolved Cyprus problem remains an obstacle to peaceful coexistence and has had a profound impact on the broader relationship between Türkiye and Greece.

Throughout the years, competing narratives have contributed to the perpetuation of animosity and mistrust between the two sides.

Current Challenges

The present-day challenges that Türkiye and Greece face are multifaceted and interconnected.

One of the primary areas of conflict revolves around territorial waters and maritime boundaries in the Aegean Sea and the Eastern Mediterranean.

Tensions between the two nations reached a new height as Türkiye lodged formal protests against both Greece and the United States in September, 2022.

In official demarches sent to the embassies in Ankara, Türkiye accused both countries of violating the region's "demilitarised" status.