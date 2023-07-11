The brutal murder of Nahel Merzouk, a Muslim teenager of Algerian and Moroccan descent, by a police officer, has sparked a series of violent uprisings across France. The grave injustice - occurring on the eve of Eid al Adha - and its dehumanising coverage fueled profound anger in the Muslim community. Taking the streets and attacking State institutions - town halls, prefectures, schools, police stations - had a clear political meaning. The rioters opposed systemic Islamophobia and racism established by the State to “discipline” them.

The incident exposed the dark underbelly of the French State. The body politics - supported by an Islamophobic culture - tried its best to protect the police’s reputation.

The pro-state actors and social media influencers projected the police brutality against young Muslims as events of marginal significance – as some “bad apples” amongst an otherwise healthy institution - rather than a systemic issue firmly grounded in the Republic’s history.

To unpack the fallacy of this narrative, Merzouk’s murder and perpetual police brutality need to be examined in both social and historical contexts.

A colonial lasting inheritance

According to Emmanuel Blanchard, the most authoritative scholar on the subject, the police is “colonial by essence”, finding its deepest roots in the French slavery plantation. With the 19th-century colonial expansion, new forces were created to police the conquered indigenous populations, disciplining their bodies and their behaviours through a “civilising mission”. To protect the colonial order, these forces were closely operating with the military, massacring Muslims who organised to abolish the Republic’s rule. Hence, the colonial police were systemically Islamophobic and brutal: its first task was to prevent Muslims from reconquering political domination over their lost land by any means necessary.

With the arrival of Muslims in the French metropolitan areas, the Islamophobic Republic created a police force named the North-African brigade in the 1930s. Transferring its “Algerian techniques” to the Metropole, the brigade’s main function was to monitor the “Muslim suburbs”. After the second world war, this anti-Muslim and racist force was disbanded for a brief time until its revival in the 1950s with a different denomination yet an identical responsibility.

During the Algerian War of Independence, it deployed to violently subdue Algerian Muslims. A confession by one of its officers Roger Le Taillantier reveals the extent of impunity this force enjoyed. "In our own way, with a gun in one hand and the Code of Criminal Procedure in the other, we were waging a war that the military was trying to win in Algeria,” the officer wrote in his book published in 1995.