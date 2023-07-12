A crane hoisted massive oak trusses from a barge and onto Notre Dame Cathedral in a spectacular operation to rebuild the fire-ravaged monument and bring it back to life by December 2024.

Tuesday's operation carried trusses weighing 7 to 7.5 tons and drew crowds along a bridge over the Seine River and on its banks.

“I think it’s a magical moment for a lot of Parisians this morning,” said Transport Minister Clement Beaune, noting that the Seine will be at the centre of the Paris Olympics in 2024.

Gen. Jean-Louis Georgelin, appointed by French President Emmanuel Macron to oversee Notre Dame’s reconstruction, said that even the heavy traffic expected during the summer Games won’t stop work on the world-renowned cathedral.

“We will work for the cathedral during the Olympics in order to be ready in December 2024,” he said.

“This is our goal."