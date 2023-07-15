ADF rebels have killed at least 12 villagers in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo [DRC] this week, local sources told the AFP news agency, the latest in a series of massacres linked to the group.

Fighters from the Allied Democratic Forces [ADF] attacked villagers in their fields in Ituri province on Thursday, said John Vuleveryo, coordinator of a local civil society group, on Saturday.

They pillaged houses then set them on fire, he said.

Local people found nine bodies on Friday in the village of Elake Nord and another three in Apesiko, but Vuleveryo warned that the toll could rise.

Local officials fear there are more bodies in a nearby forest that is not easily accessible.

Matadi Muyapandi, administrator of the Mambasa territory that includes the villages, and a leading local figure Ibra Mugeni also confirmed the toll.

Mugeni said the three people killed in Apesiko had been found "tied up and had been decapitated".

Soldiers had been deployed in the area to allow the corpses to be buried, said Muyapandi.