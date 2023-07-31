Israeli intelligence chief David Barnea has held undisclosed talks in Washington about the Biden administration's ongoing push to normalise relations between Israel and Saudi Arabia, according to a report published on Monday.

Barnea, who heads Israel's Mossad intelligence service, met senior White House and CIA officials two weeks ago about the effort to establish diplomatic relations between the countries, Axios reported citing two anonymous US officials.

US President Joe Biden is seeking to cement an agreement by early next year at the latest that would see Saudi Arabia and Israel officially recognise each other. Biden is keen to have the pact in place before the 2024 campaign season kicks into high gear next spring, according to Axios.