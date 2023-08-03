When an indigenous transgender woman in Canada, Lois Cardinal, made a passionate plea for death through euthanasia recently, the spotlight once again fell on the growing debate over gender-affirming care, a controversial topic now being ditched by a large section of medical experts as unscientific.

Cardinal – who once boasted of herself as a “sterilised First Nations post-op transsexual” – pleaded for lethal injection under Canada’s medical assistance in dying (MAiD) law, expressing deep regret over her gender transition surgery, which she said left her with constant pain and discomfort.

However, doctors turned her request down, citing that she did not meet the current MAiD criteria.

Cardinal, who underwent a vaginoplasty in 2009, shared her regret in social media posts, stating how the medical transition left her in constant pain.

“I am in constant discomfort and pain,” she said in an interview.

“It’s taking this psychological burden on me. If I’m not able to access proper medical care, I don’t want to continue to do this.”

MAiD in Canada

On July 26, Cardinal posted online the papers of her formal request under Canada’s MAiD law. “Based on current clinical information and consultations, [the patient] does not meet current MAiD criteria,” the doctors wrote.

Canada has been one of the most permissive countries in terms of both euthanasia and gender affirmation.

Since 2016, the MAiD programme has been available to adults with terminal illnesses, and it was later expanded to include those with severe and chronic physical conditions, even if that condition was non-life threatening.

There were 10,064 MAiD cases in 2021, accounting for 3.3 percent of all deaths in the country, with plans to extend the program to include those with mental illness.

However, the planned expansion of the MAiD programme has ignited controversy in the country, with concerns raised that it may be too easy for vulnerable individuals to choose death as a solution amidst a broken social safety.

As Canada navigates the complex intersections of end-of-life choices and gender-affirming care, an important question remains unanswered: how much is the country prioritising and making accessible and affordable professional psychological help over surgical interventions or lethal options for its citizens?

Gender-affirming care lacks evidence

As can be seen in the case of Lois Cardinal, the controversial topic of gender-affirming care, which includes hormonal interventions and surgeries for gender dysphoric people, has gained widespread acceptance within the international medical community in the US and Canada, despite the lack of medical evidence proving its benefits.

This approach is being promoted for individuals experiencing gender dysphoria, referring to the Washington-based medical organisation Endocrine Society’s claims about the state of evidence for gender-affirming care.

“More than 2,000 studies published since 1975 form a clear picture: Gender-affirming care improves the well-being of transgender and gender-diverse people and reduces the risk of suicide,” claims the president of the Endocrine Society, Stephen Hammes.

However, earlier this month, a group of 21 European clinicians and researchers published a letter in Wall Street Journal, saying that this claim lacks a systemic review of evidence.

They advocate psychotherapy as the first line of treatment, citing significant risks associated with hormonal interventions and surgeries.