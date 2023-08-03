The 15th century witnessed enormous and dramatic changes in Spain, culminating in the centuries-long "Reconquista" movement by Catholics aimed at capturing Andalusia from Muslim control. The union of Queen Isabella of Castile-Leon and King Fernando II of Aragon in 1469 marked a watershed moment in Catholic unity, leading to the tipping point in this endeavour.

In the aftermath of the Reconquista, not only did the Muslim population of the southern European peninsula, but also the Jewish community there, faced harsh times. The Alhambra Decree, signed in 1492, issued the Jews with a stark choice: either embrace Christianity and remain inside their familiar confines, or flee the areas they considered home.

"Jews were asked to change their religion. Those who did not convert were subjected to terrible torture, those who converted were followed very closely, and it was checked whether they had actually converted, and at the slightest suspicion, they were again subjected to terrifying torture,” Karen Gerson Sarhon, general coordinator of the Ottoman-Turkish Sephardic Culture Research Center, tells TRT World.

Unwavering in their religious views, Jews living in Andalusia sought solace amid a longing for a nation where they could practise their faith without compromise. At this critical juncture, the Great Ottoman Empire made a humane gesture.

Sultan Bayezid II, son of Sultan Mehmed the Conqueror, deployed a fleet of ships to rescue the persecuted Jews, ferrying them to the welcome embrace of Ottoman territory, where the refugees found the haven they had sought, and where diversity thrived harmoniously, with Islamic law safeguarding their presence by providing a secure existence.

The presence of the Jews in Ottoman lands precedes their formal expulsion from Spain in 1492. The environment of hostility that afflicted mediaeval Europe had already begun driving many Jews to seek safety and establish roots in the Ottoman Empire.

In a letter written in 1454, Chief Rabbi Yitzhak Sarfati, a prominent figure in the Ottoman lands, eloquently portrayed the plight of the Jews persecuted out of mediaeval Catholic Europe, characterising their journey as a transition “from the shadow of the cross to the shelter of the crescent”.

A lasting legacy

As a result of the waves of migration that began in 1492 and continued subsequently, Jewish people established themselves in significant areas across the Ottoman lands, from Istanbul to Thessaloniki, Izmir and Edirne. For decades, several Jewish factions prospered under the benign umbrella of Ottoman tolerance and protection, free from the shackles of religious persecution.