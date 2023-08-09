A US appeals court opinion has revealed that a US special counsel investigating Donald Trump obtained a search warrant for the former president's Twitter account in January, and the company delayed complying.

The US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit affirmed on Wednesday the federal trial judge's decision to hold Twitter, now known as X, in contempt and fine it $350,000.

The ruling said that Twitter had raised First Amendment concerns about a nondisclosure order issued over the warrant, as the company wanted to notify Trump about it.

"Under the circumstances, the court did not abuse its discretion when it ultimately held Twitter in contempt and imposed a $350,000 sanction," the ruling said.

Trump, in a post on his social media site Truth Social, said the Justice Department "secretly attacked my Twitter account, making it a point not to let me know about this major 'hit' on my civil rights."

Prosecutors will often ask judges that targets of subpoenas issued in criminal probes not be notified in order to protect their investigations, a practice the appeals court cited in Wednesday's ruling.

A spokesperson for Jack Smith declined comment and a spokesperson for X did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Wednesday's opinion did not identify which judge held Twitter in contempt.